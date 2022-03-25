Why Patrick Dempsey’s Grey’s Anatomy Exit Changed Everything For Ellen Pompeo

Despite being in its 18th season, the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” remains ABC’s highest-rated television show.

The series that cemented Shonda Rhimes’ name in Hollywood has filmed nearly 400 episodes, according to IMDb, but has no plans to slow down anytime soon, with Season 19 already announced.

People are just obsessed with Dr. Meredith Gray (played by Ellen Pompeo), and the success and longevity of the program only prove it.

But it seems that people are even more obsessed with the relationship between Meredith and Dr. Derek Shepherd. In fact, Vulture called the two the best couple to grace the series, and there’s plenty throughout its run.

Ever since Meredith and Derek met at that bar in Episode 1, they’ve captured the hearts of viewers with their connection.

So when Derek suddenly dies in season 11, fans were devastated. His death was even difficult for Rhimes herself to watch.

“I didn’t go to a single moment of filming because I was like, ‘I’m going to stand there and cry like an idiot.’ Seriously,” Rhimes said during the 2015 Summer TCA press tour (via E! News). “In the editing room it was just me with some tissues, but it was really amazing.”

Turns out, though, McSteamy’s departure was for the best, in more ways than one.

Ellen Pompeo was able to negotiate her salary when Patrick Dempsey left

Derek Shepherd’s death was a major turning point in “Grey’s Anatomy” for many fans, but it also marked a change for those who actually work on the show, more specifically Ellen Pompeo.

Pompeo, who plays the series’ eponymous character, shared that when Patrick Dempsey exited the show, he finally gained a head start with the network.

“For me Patrick [Dempsey] leaving the program [en 2015] It was a defining moment, deal-wise,” Pompeo told The Hollywood Reporter. “They could always use leverage against me: ‘We don’t need you; we’ve got Patrick,’ which they did for years.”

With Dempsey out of the picture, Pompeo was determined to prove that “Grey’s Anatomy” could be just as successful, if not more so, without him. She told fellow actor Taraji P. Henson for Variet, “The studio and the network believed the show couldn’t go on without the male lead. So I was on a mission to prove that it could.”

And prove that he did. “Grey’s” not only saw a surge in viewership after Dempsey left, but Pompeo became the one with the clout and now earns a whopping $575,000 per episode, according to THR.

Patrick Dempsey’s behavior on set apparently scared others

Patrick Dempsey starred alongside Ellen Pompeo in “Grey’s Anatomy” for 11 seasons, but it seems his departure was a long time coming.

According to an excerpt from “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Dempsey reportedly didn’t act as charming behind the scenes as his on-screen character.

James D. Parriott, former executive producer of “Grey’s,” told the book’s author, Lynette Rice, that Dempsey was not a tolerant actor.

“He was terrorizing the set. Some of the cast had all kinds of PTSD with him,” Parriott said.

“He had this control on set where he knew he could stop production and scare people.”

Dempsey even admitted that the show’s filming schedule was becoming too difficult to manage.

Speaking with Rice for the book, Dempsey said (via THR), “It’s 10 months, 15 hours a day. You never know your schedule, so your kid asks you, ‘What are you doing on Monday?’ And you say, ‘I don’t know,’ because I don’t know my schedule.”

He added: “Doing that for 11 years is a challenge.”

So, Dempsey left “Grey’s” in 2015 and has been keeping pretty busy ever since.

He starred in 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” reconciled with his wife, designed a collection of McSteamy clothing, reprized his role as “Grey” for a few episodes in 2021, and is set to star in the “Enchanted” sequel “Disenchanted.” .