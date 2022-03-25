Why Peruvians allege robbery on the day that qualifies Uruguay for the World Cup (and what happens with the playoffs) – Prensa Libre

However, shortly after the end of the match, with the minimum advantage of the locals, a referee error determined the fate of the Bicolor. The play was not even reviewed by the VAR and this caused a chain reaction that leads to Conmebol, for benefiting La Celeste in this way.

The networks in Peru are on fire. His National Team visited this Thursday Uruguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo in search of a result that would bring them closer to Qatar World Cup 2022 .

Extra minutes were already being played and a center by Miguel Trauco further complicated goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who entered the goal completely with the ball. This should have been charged as a legitimate goal and therefore be the tie that left Peru alive to qualify directly for the World Cup.

The video arbitration system did not notify the main shortlist for the action to be reviewed. Even the whistler, the Brazilian Daronco seemed to receive a call on the earpiece although he soon after he dismissed and let the game continue.

The claims on his part were immediate from the Peruvian bench, who approached the fourth referee expressing their annoyance angrily. It was no use. They did not back down and the final result was 1-0, which gave Uruguay direct qualification for the World Cup and left Peru for the playoff on the last day.

With this result, the Peruvian National Team remains in fifth place in the table of the eplayoffs South Americans with 21 points. He will bet everything on the last date against Paraguay. While, Uruguay added 25 units and qualified directly and in the last one they will face Chile, which also aspires to reach the playoffs.

Clear goal from Peru. VAR was not reviewed. That the last date is not played. This is a robbery. pic.twitter.com/cuH0ErtBA4 – Sandro Sebastian (@SandroCastill21) March 25, 2022

The former goalkeeper of the Paraguayan National Team, José Luis Chilavert, joined the critics of this action that was not validated by the arbitration list.

Chilavert said: “World Corruption Shame, they stole from Peru. That’s how they kill football.”

As well as the former Paraguayan soccer star, many more voices joined the criticism for this game that gave the Uruguayans a pass to the World Cup.

World Corrupbol shame, they stole from Peru, that’s how they kill football. pic.twitter.com/sAolx9pJxp – José Luis Felix Chilavert Gonzalez (@JoseLChilavert_) March 25, 2022

STOLEN TO PERU pic.twitter.com/p2TOcGZUl7 – Peru Out Of Context (@OutPeru) March 25, 2022

Ecuador, despite losing 3-1 to Paraguay, qualified directly for the World Cup, as did Uruguay, which defeated Peru in this controversial match.

The Peruvians, in addition to Colombia and Chile, will play all or nothing on the last day against Paraguay, Venezuela and Uruguay for the pass to play an intercontinental playoff.