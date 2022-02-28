Why Poland and Sweden have an ‘obligation’ to play Russia

Despite the sanctions that have already been issued by the FIFA and for the UEFA against Russian Football Federation after the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, even so the Teams from Poland and Sweden have to face the Russian Soccer Team. This is because there is no regulation that justifies the expulsion of the Russian team from the European association.

Yes, it doesn’t matter that the Polish National Team has expressed its refusal to play the Repechage towards the World Cup in Qatar before the Russians. The match cannot be suspended due to an expulsion of Russia from UEFA.

In the UEFA Statutes The war scenario is not considered as a justification for expelling a federation. Four grounds for exclusion are set out in article 8 of the UEFA regulations.

If you breach your financial obligations to UEFA Seriously violates UEFA Statutes, regulations or decisions Loses the category of representative association football federation of his country is denied or banned from FIFA

Poland is scheduled to Repechage of the FIFA heading to the World Cup qatar 2022 vs. Russia on March 24. The winner will face either Sweden or the Czech Republic.

FIFA statutes similar to UEFA

In Article 17 of the FIFA Statutes, which address the issue of the exclusion of federations, it contemplates the following scenarios:

If you fail to meet your financial obligations Seriously violates the Statutes, regulations or decisions of FIFA Loses the category of representative association football federation of his country

What happens if they refuse to play?

At FIFA Competition Regulations Article 5 establishes this possibility.

“The participating member federations will have the obligation to play all the matches of the preliminary phase until their elimination.. If any decide not to play it then “A minimum fine of 19 thousand 156 euros will be imposed on any federation that withdraws in the period between the sending of the registration form and the start of the preliminary phase.

The fine will be 42 thousand 716 dollars if he withdraws after the start of the preliminary phase”

And it is here where the FIFA may impose additional sanctions, unless suspended due to force majeure. Otherwise it is mandatory to play all the matches.

“In accordance with the the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may impose sanctions against the associations involved in those matches that are not played or permanently suspended, except in cases of force majeure admitted by FIFA. In such cases, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may also decree the repetition of the meeting”.

The 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET. Full statement: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 25, 2022

The issue is that the causes of force majeure are not stipulated in the war. That’s why, yes Poland decide not to play it Russia yes, the penalty would be for the Poles.

“If a match cannot be played or cannot be played in its entirety for reasons that are not force majeure, but are derived from the conduct of one of the teams or from conduct for which a federation or a club is responsible, it will be sanctioned. to the federation or club with a fine of at least CHF 10,000 ($10,782). Loss will be declared by withdrawal or resignation, or the match will be repeated“.

Poland and Sweden would have to compensate Russia

Yes, if there is this refusal and it is not a suspension due to force majeure, then both Poland What Sweden they would have to compensate the Russian Federation. This explained in Article 5 of the Competition Regulation.

“Any association that withdraws or that, by its conduct, does not allow a match to be played or causes it to be permanently abandoned may be ordered by FIFA to reimburse FIFA, the host association or another participating association for the expenses incurred in its participation. conduct. In such cases, FIFA may also require the association involved to pay compensation to FIFA, the host association or another participating association for the damage caused. In addition, the federation will waive the request to FIFA for any financial consideration.”

So now the FIFA will have to meet and decree the suspension due to force majeure, something that could lead to the Russian Federation to go to court, claiming that they are willing to comply with the regulations.

​

​