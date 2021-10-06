News

“Why pretend to be younger?”

Forty-three years, not feeling them, and not wanting less. On passing time, aging and surroundings, Cameron Diaz has clear ideas. “I never understood why people lie about their age and say they are younger”, he told a Parade, “If I have to lie about my age, I’ll make sure to cheer it up,” Oh, I’m 49, “I’ll say, so it’s all going to be” Oh, it seems incredible that you’re 49! ” I wouldn’t say “35” so people think, “Wow, he definitely needs to get some rest.”

The actress, moreover, considers aging as a “Spiritual and emotional journey, but also physical at the same time ”, and people would simply have to accept the fact that they are“ inevitably getting older ”. Also because, as she often repeats, «if you are not getting old, there is just another alternative. And it definitely sucks ».

The important thing is to stay fit and healthy. “There was a time in my early twenties when the most fun was sitting on the sofa, but now i like to keep moving. It is about moving the body who needs to use energy and nourishment correctly ».

Cameron, on the other hand, after 40 he also found love: Benji Madden, her husband for a little over a year. “I waited because I didn’t want to be satisfied”, she explained during the first toast when she was married, “And now the best man is mine.”

Because, often, the best is yet to come.

