In 1990, Congress passed an amendment to the Clean Air Act of 1970, among other things taking action against acid rain, urban smog, and ozone.

The legislation was highly successful, greatly reducing pollution at a much lower cost than business interest groups had predicted.

Sometimes I see people trying to use acid rain as an example of environmental scaremongering:

well, it was a big deal in the 1980s, but hardly anyone talks about it now.

But the reason we don’t talk about it is that politics resolved largely the problem.

However, what is really striking from today’s perspective is the fact that the 1990 legislation was passed by Congress with overwhelming bipartisan majorities.

Among those who voted Yes was a first-term senator from Kentucky named Mitch McConnell.







Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, speaks after a Republican politics luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file.



That was then.

This is now:

the Reducing Inflation Act, which, despite its name, is primarily a climate bill with some added help from healthcare reform, did not receive a single Republican vote.

Now the IRA is not a leftist plan to insert Big Government into everyone’s lives:

it doesn’t force Americans to go green; relies on subsidies to promote low-emission technologies, likely creating many new jobs.

So why is the Republican opposition from scorched earth?

The immediate answer is that the Republican Party has become strongly anti-environmental over time.

But why?

Surveys from the Pew Research Center show the growing partisan divide on environmental policy.

In the 1990s, self-identified Republicans and Democrats were not that different in their environmental views:

Republicans were less likely than Democrats to say that we should do whatever it takes to protect the environment, more likely to say that environmental regulation hurts the economy, but gaps were relatively modest.

Since then, however, these gaps have become abysses, and not symmetrically:

Democrats have become somewhat more supportive of environmental action, but Republicans have become much less supportive.

Most of the divergence is quite recent, taking place around 2008.

I can’t help but point out that the Republican belief that environmental protection hurts the economy soared precisely during the period when revolutionary technological progress in renewable energy was making emission reductions cheaper than ever. before.

Republican voters may be following the lead of politicians and media figures.

So why have conservative opinion leaders turned anti-environmental?

It is not about believing in free markets and opposing government intervention.

One of the most striking aspects of recent energy disputes is the extent to which Republicans have tried to use the power of the state to promote polluting energy sourceseven when the private sector prefers alternatives.

The Trump administration tried unsuccessfully to force power companies to keep burning coal even when other energy sources were cheaper.

Currently, as reported New York TimesMany Republican state treasurers are trying to punish banks and other businesses that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

What about the cynical view that the GOP is simply in the pocket of fossil fuel interests?

Obviously, money talks, and contributions from coal and, to a lesser extent, oil and gas flow primarily to Republicans.

But the Inflation Reduction Act, which will open up many business opportunities, was backed by several large corporations, including energy companies like BP and Shell.

Republicans were unmoved.

What has happened, I would say, is that environmental policy has been caught up in the culture war, which, in turn, is largely driven by issues of race and ethnicity.

This, I suspect, is why the partisan divide on the environment widened so much after the United States elected its first black president.

An especially noteworthy aspect of the Times investigative report on state treasurers’ punishment of corporations seeking to limit greenhouse gas emissions is the way in which these officials condemn such corporations as “woke.”

Waking up usually means talking about racial and social justice.

On the right, which is increasingly defined by attempts to limit the rights of straight white non-Christian Americans, it has become a offensive term.

Teaching students about the role of racism in American history is bad because it’s insightful.

But apparently so are a lot of other things, like Cracker Barrel offering meatless sausages and concerns about climate change.

This may not make much sense intellectually, but you can see how it works emotionally.

Who tends to care about the environment?

Often people who also care about social justice, or that, or global elites.

(Climate science is very much a global enterprise.)

Even Republicans who need to know more won’t break with the party’s anti-science position.

As Governor of Massachusetts, mitt romney it had a decent environmental record; however, he joined Eva and another Republican member of Congress in voting against the IRA. (Inflation Reduction Act)

What this means is that those people hoping for bipartisan efforts on the climate are probably kidding themselves.

Environmental protection is now part of the culture war, and neither the details of the policies nor the rational arguments matter.

c.2022 The New York Times Company

