BOLOGNA – Anyone who is in France and wishes to buy an umbrella of a certain prestige, knows that during their research they will come across a historic chain of shops called Les parapluies de Cherbourg (literally, the umbrellas of Cherbourg). Cherbourg is a small town overlooking the English Channel, it is little frequented by tourists and its umbrellas are the same as those that can be found in any other location in France. Yet, Jacques Demy chose this place as the setting for his musical, which he entitled, precisely, Les parapluies de Cherbourg, later adopted as a name by the umbrella manufacturer. A colorful but very sad film, with sung dialogues but without dance. Possible? Yes. The film launched the career of a very young Catherine Deneuve, here in the title role, and earned Demy the Palme d’Or at Cannes. It was 1964.

But let’s go in order: The parapluies of Cherbourg he steals the bright and almost unlikely colors of Minnelli’s musicals and adapts them to a realistic and melancholy context. Demy tells the story of two lovers, Geneviève (Catherine Deneuve) and Guy (our Nino Castelnuovo). It is clear from the beginning that the couple is destined to separate: a little from the sadness in the eyes of the anxious and never serene Geneviève, a little from the plaintive song that Michel Legrand (great composer, much loved at the time) puts in mouth to the actors. The war in Algeria is used as an expedient for Guy’s departure, forced to go to fight. Geneviève is so close to dying of pain, especially when she discovers she is pregnant. Worse than her is only her mother (Anne Vernon), worried about the debts accumulated with the umbrella shop (here they are, finally, the Cherbourg umbrellas!) And worried about the gossip of the neighbors. Time passes, but Guy doesn’t come back.

Thus, Geneviève ends up in marriage to a diamond dealer, Roland Cassard (Marc Michel). When Guy returns from Algeria he can only resign himself, finding love in the sweetest Madeleine (Ellen Farner).A few years ago, Damien Chazelle stated that Les parapluies de Cherbourg was a great inspiration to his La La Land, and it’s not hard to see why. The dresses by Emma Stone that coordinate with the scenography refer to those of Catherine Deneuve, sewn with fabrics similar to the wallpaper with which the rooms in which Geneviève entered were upholstered. Even more, it is the melancholy inherent in the plots that acts as a connector: although declined according to different narrative logics, the ending of La La Land chases that of Les parapluies de Cherbourg. In both cases, the two lovers meet again years later, when they no longer have anything in common.

Chazelle – if you remember – chose not to let Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone talk, there was only an exchange of glances in the room that was worth a thousand words. Demy instead leaves room for a short dialogue, but her lovers have nothing more to say to each other and the film, which began with the warmth of a youthful passion, ends under the snow of Cherbourg. Tedious and heavy in some respects, Les parapluies de Cherbourg it can give the contemporary viewer a hard time, but if you have the patience to wait and get to the heart of the film, you can put aside your doubts about the nostalgic and sad rhythm of the sung. Let yourself be carried away in this glittering fairy tale until it is interrupted by the weight of reality, made up of social prejudices, bourgeois rules and maternal pressures. The artificiality of certain scenes, such as that of Deneuve and Castelnuovo who are (evidently) transported on a trolley while they are singing, is able to make Les parapluies of Cherbourg even more iconic. And in the end, despite everything, the film is still loved today.