Why Ronaldo didn’t come

published on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

The Bayern Munich sporting director has explained the reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo did not come to Bavaria this summer.

At the start of the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo announced his departure plans. Bayern Munich, who were on the verge of losing Robert Lewandowski, were almost logically cited as a possible destination for the Portuguese star. In reality, the Bavarian club never considered recruiting the five-time Ballon d’Or. His sporting director has just explained why.

Bayern ‘didn’t need’ Ronaldo

“When we see today how our attack is equipped, even without Robert Lewandowski, it’s just difficult from a sporting and financial point of view,” said Hasan Salihamidzic during an intervention for a daily podcast. Picture. Difficult to prove him wrong since the German champions are running at full speed at the start of the season. In four official matches, they scored 20 goals.

“We have eight players for four positions at the forefront, continued the Bosnian. We have confirmed high-level players who are in the prime of footballing age. We have talents to whom we want to give time to develop. game, so we all agreed to implement our plan. That’s why (signing Ronaldo) it was out of the question for us. We are very happy with the assets we have”.