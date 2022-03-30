Why Russia risks a health crisis

Life in Russia is also bad from the point of view sanitary. After the closure of numerous companies and multinationals outraged with Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, if you can do without branded clothes and sandwiches at McDonald’s, you certainly cannot give up health care, especially in the case of the chronically ill or those with serious pathologies. Despite the ethical and moral duty that the pharmaceutical industry has and a clause that still guarantees health safety for all, due to international sanctions, many companies could have a series of chain problems to supply the Russian people with medicines, including the most important ones. such as antibiotics, antidepressants, cancer treatments and so on.

The choice of multinationals

“ We cannot stop the flow of our medicines to Russia “said the CEO of PfizerAlbert Bourla, because it would mean to cause “ much suffering to patients and could cause loss of life “. The potion of the company that first made the RNA vaccine available is the end of clinical studies in Russia. Bayer AG, according to which a blockade of drugs would result in the death of people. In order for the country to be more autonomous, the Russian goal is to increase its self-sufficiency but it would not be able to do it on its own anyway. For sure, goodbye to studies on new drugs as stated by GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi while AstraZeneca and Msd have already declared that they have suspended their investments in Russia.

What are the risks

The health risk is, however, just around the corner. As he remembers RepublicUS sanctions on Iran in 2018 will cause “ unnecessary suffering “to leukemia patients who found themselves without any more drugs available. Another topical problem is the collapse in the value of ruble Russian, which will inevitably also affect the price of imported drugs. “ The exclusion of Russia also from the Swift payment system will complicate purchases greatly. Other sanctions and boycotts could also affect the availability of drugs “, explain the experts. What will happen with the expeditions? The colossus Maersk he said that there may be some blockages in the delivery of pharmaceutical products while Novo Nordisk, the largest manufacturer of anti-diabetes drugs, said that “ we will do everything possible to ensure that the citizens of Russia receive their life-saving drugs “, but underlining the difficulties of maintaining supplies. Even if relations with pharmaceutical companies are not severed, the chaos associated with transport could put a strain on the supply of medicines.

A weak health system

The situation in Russia is already proven by the public health service which has suffered since 2014 due to the sanctions, however less severe than the current ones, for the conflict in Crimea. Since that year, numerous hospitals and public facilities have been forced to close with inevitable repercussions, especially in small towns and rural areas. As if that were not enough, 40% of medical facilities complain about a lack of personnel: about 200 thousand Russian doctors have already fled the country due to their dissent towards Putin. Furthermore, spending on health is overshadowed by military spending: this picture shows how the situation is unfortunately destined not to improve.