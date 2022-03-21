Why Russia threatens Italy and Guerini: aid on Covid-19 and the 2020 spying attempt

His name is Alexei Vladimorovic Paramonov and the man who threatened Italy with “irreversible consequences” was the consul in Milan if our country joins the new sanctions plan against Russia. “We expect that in Rome, as in other European capitals, they will come to their senses anyway, remember the deep interests of their peoples, the constant peaceful and respectful of their foreign policy aspirations,” said Paramonov, without explaining precisely what the consequences are. threatened. But by connecting the dots of the statements of these days, it is possible to reconstruct a good part of the story.

Paramonov and the Russian mission to Italy for the Coronavirus

Paramonov defined Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini in an interview with the Ria Novosti agency “one of the main ‘hawks’ and inspirers of the anti-Russian campaign in the Italian government”. And then he connected in a rather cryptic way Russia’s support for Italy at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic: “In accordance with the agreement reached at the level of the President of Russia and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy in March – April 2020, Italy was provided with significant assistance through the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Health of Russia. By the way, a request for assistance to the Russian side was then also sent by the Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, who today is one of the main ‘hawks’ and inspirers of the anti-Russian campaign in the Italian government ».

And, explains today the Corriere della Sera, the point is precisely what happened on March 22, 2020. That is when thirteen Ilyushin quad-jets landed at Pratica di Mare airport and took off from Moscow. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is waiting for them, the agreement for the mission was made with a phone call between the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here immediately something does not add up. There are only 28 doctors and nurses on the list of 104 names coming from Russia. A general leads them: Sergey Kikot. With him are Natalia Y. Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Institute of Epidemiological Research, and Aleksandr V. Semenov, of the Pasteur Institute in St. Petersburg. Both work at Rospotrebnadzor, the civilian health facility to which Putin on January 27, 2020 entrusted the supervision of the fight against the epidemic.

The visit of the Russians and Guerini

The story gets tangled up later. Because Italy allows Russians access to hospitals and a few months later the New Yorker reveals that the DNA of a Russian citizen who fell ill in Italy was used to develop the Sputnik vaccine. This, according to the newspaper, is proof that the Russian delegation has had access to data and health facilities in Italy. But there is more. Because the honorable member of the Democratic Party Enrico Borghi, the party’s foreign director and close to Minister Guerini, tells today in an interview with Republic another story. “Moscow does not forgive Guerini for having acted to secure our strategic infrastructures when in March 2020 a Russian military contingent came to Italy for the Covid emergency”, Borghi begins.

According to Borghi, «the Russians have interpreted their activity over the last ten years by imagining that Italy was the soft underbelly of Europe. At least since the sovereign debt crisis. Probably certain angry reactions betray the fact that what they believed to be an “investment” has no returns ». And therefore the threats of the Russians «are the fruit of propaganda to obscure the fact that the blitzkrieg has failed. And Russia is getting bogged down in the Ukrainian steppes. Moscow does not forgive Minister Guerini for having worked to make our strategic infrastructures – ports, power stations, arsenals – absolutely safe when in March 2020 a Russian military contingent came to Italy for the Covid emergency ».

The award for Paramonov

Meanwhile, there is also discussion about removing the two honors received by Paramonov in 2018 and 2020. That is Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and Commander of the Order of the Star of Italy. In the hands of the Farnesina, however, there is only the possibility of submitting to the Quirinale the request to cancel the appointment concerning the Order of the Star. Which is assigned to “those who have acquired particular merits in promoting relations of friendship and collaboration” with Italy; as regards that to Cavaliere al Merito della Repubblica, explains the news agency Handle, the ball is in the hands of the Prime Minister. In both cases, in fact, the honors are granted by the President of the Republic but on a proposal in one case by the Foreign Minister and in the second by the Prime Minister. Who was Conte at the time.

Read also: