Why Russia wants to invade Ukraine (maybe) – Foreign

Rome, January 27, 2022 – Prospecting the war in order to possibly win without waging it. Triggering the Ukrainian crisisthe Russia he wants to achieve as much as possible in geostrategic terms, following the lucid ability of Vladimir Putin to affirm the reasons of Moscow with unscrupulous but winning actions such as intervention in the Syrian civil war, the invasion of Crimea and support for pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass, intervention in the Libyan civil war and action in support of friendly governments of Belarus and Kazakhstan threatened by popular uprisings.

What happens if Russia shuts off gas to Europe

A real Russian invasion of Ukraine is a significant risk, which cannot be excluded, but which at the moment still remains unlikely, because Russia wants results, not to engage in a difficult war of conquest and occupation of a large country, against an army incomparable to its own but relevant (250 thousand men), with more than half a population ready to support their efforts. The economic, human, political and military costs would be very significant and Moscow (which had to tax pensions to finance the annexation, which took place without fighting, of the small one Crimea) is unlikely to want to pay them.

The expansion of NATO to the East

What the Kremlin wants is shift the strategic budget in the area. Putin is motivated by historical, geopolitical and strategic reasons. Moscow strategically considers Kiev its “backyard”. In Putin’s words, the Russian and Ukrainian “are two peoples who share a single historical and spiritual space”. Moscow is convinced that the expansion of the Born which took place in the 1990s in the former Warsaw Pact countries put their security at risk. After the promises born of an enlargement further to Ukraine and Georgiamade in 2008, and after the orange revolutions that stole a friendly government in Kiev from the Kremlin (2014) Putin decided to act by invading the Russian-speaking Crimea and promoting and supporting the pro-Russian revolt In the Donbass, making it virtually impossible for a warring country, Ukraine, to join NATO. But Putin is not enough, he wants at least in part to recover the lost space and the fact that he still has a powerful lever towards Europe for a few years, gas exports, has decided to act with the usual ruthlessness.

“For us – said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov – it is absolutely mandatory to ensure that Ukraine never, ever becomes a member of NATO”. And not only. In recent days, Russia has formally submitted a request to NATO to remove any non-national troops and any weapon systems deployed in the countries that joined the alliance after 1997. That is to say, much of Eastern Europe, including the Polandthe former Soviet countries of Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and the Balkan countries. Russia also asked that NATO exclude further expansions, not only that of Ukraine but also that of Georgia, and that it not hold military exercises in Ukraine, in the Caucasus countries such as Georgia or in Central Asia, and also in the former countries. Warsaw Pact without the prior agreement of Russia.

Avoid the deployment of nuclear warheads

It is an agenda unacceptable to NATO, especially about the withdrawal of its forces and the no to exercises in Eastern European countries, as the Kremlin also knows, which will not make a decisive point. What is essential for Moscow is instead avoid an eastward enlargement of NATO and avoid a redeployment of nuclear warheadsthe Americans from Germany and Italy to Polandtheoretically possible redeployment after the end of the INF (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty), which until 2019 prohibited the deployment of nuclear missiles with a range of 500 to 5500 kilometers. Moscow also wants an end to all NATO missile defense projects with bases and radars in Eastern Europe. Another key point is to no longer have a pro-Western government in Kiev.

This is the red line for Moscow, to freeze NATO’s eastward advance and to have at least a neutral government in Kiev that gives ample autonomy to the Russian-speaking regions of the country.

The Kremlin plans to get there with the deployment of armored divisions and the “clatter of sabers”. But it cannot be denied the risk that military and security circles persuade Putin to take a more aggressive move, the entry of Russian military forces into the Donbass and perhaps also to Odessa replying to a “provocation”a classic accident – perhaps in Donbass or Odessa – from “false flags” as the bloody bombs to the buildings of Moscow, Buynaksk and Vogodonsk which occurred between 4 and 16 September 1999, which made 293 dead and which, attributed to the rebels of Chechnya and Dagestan, gave the green light to second Chechen war. Premier then, he was elected on August 16, 1999, was the former head of the FSB, Vladimir Putin. Times have changed and Putin – who is unscrupulous but not an adventurist – knows that a similar hypothesis, even if “justified” by alleged humanitarian and peacemaking intentions after a terrorist attack, would be a big gamble that would certainly trigger heavy retaliation and sanctions . But however unlikely, an intervention, especially in the Donbass, cannot be ruled out.