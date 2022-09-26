Why Ryan Reynolds is the most heartthrob man in Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds He became one of the favorite movie stars of the moment. In addition, it was recently known that very soon he will be pope for the fourth time together with his wife, the beautiful Blake Lively, with whom he forms one of the most beloved marriages in Hollywood.

However, throughout his extensive career in the industry, it is said that he is one of the actors who has conquered the most famous hearts and has dated some of the most desired women in the world. Since he achieved fame, it is said that he was always a boyfriend, so the title of the most coveted bachelor never went to him.

Ryan and Melissa Joan Hart.

In 1996, when Ryan Reynolds was only 20 years old, he met the actress Melissa Joan Hart on the set of the film based on the famous youth strip the film Sabrina the Teenage Witch. They quickly began a story that lasted a very short time but was lived in a very passionate way.

Three years later, and after working together on the comedy 3rd Rock From the Sun, he had a brief affair with the actress Kristen Johnson who remembers him fondly. She then dated Rachael Leigh Cook, known for the movie Ella She Ella’s All That. But none of those relationships lasted more than a year.

Ryan and Kristen Johnson.

But in 2002, when Drew Barrymore invited Ryan to his birthday party, he met the singer. alanis morissette. The crush between them occurred that night and they quickly began dating. After two years of love, wedding plans were rumored, since there was a formal proposal by the actor. But it never happened.

After five years together, they separated in February 2007 without giving a public explanation about what had happened between them. However, in some media it was assured that Ryan Reynolds he cheated on her with the actress Jessica Bielsomething that was never confirmed.

Ryan and Alanis Morrissette.

However, two months after that breakup, the actor appeared hand in hand with one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson, something that destroyed Alanis and led her to write the song Torch for him. The worst thing is that it was with the actress with whom the heartthrob married for the first time, at a wedding on the outskirts of Vancouver in 2008.

Ryan and Scarlett Johansson.

The marriage between them lasted only two years and they separated. At the time, he was related to his partner in the film The Proposal, Sandra Bullock, a relationship that was never confirmed with evidence. But she was not the only mega star that she conquered, because in 2011 she also dated Charlize Theronwho became the actor’s last partner before meeting his great love and the mother of his children, Blake Lively.