Why Sandra Bullock has taken a break from acting

last april Sandra Bullock premiere The lost City beside channing tatum Y Daniel Radcliffe. In the cast we also found Brad Pittwith whom Bullock will repeat in one of the great premieres of the summer season, Bullet Trainin theaters from August 5. However, and as I may reveal during the US promotion of The lost City, these will be the last titles where we see her in a while, since the actress wants to take a break. She initially implied that it was an effective retirement, although the actress who has given Netflix two successes of the stature of Blindly and Unforgivable he was quick to deny it.

“I’m not retiring, I’m just going to spend some time away from the camera,” Bullock said, insisting that he preferred to enjoy the company of his family more. Before in Entertainment Tonighthad investigated the reasons for this concern. “I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. That means I’m going to take some time off.”explained the protagonist of Speed. “I don’t want to be dependent on anyone’s schedule other than my own. I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not capable of making smart, healthy decisions, and I know it.”

Indeed, Bullock acknowledges being burned out from starring in movies, something she has done virtually continuously since she started in movies in the late 1980s. “The work has always been constant and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was becoming my crutch”. The actress suffers to all effects the Burnout syndrome or professional burnout, officially recognized by the World Health Organization as an occupational risk factor. The burn out It causes negative behaviors and feelings in the face of work pressure, in terms of physical and emotional exhaustion, and also in its most severe versions, headache, nausea and insomnia.





The work stress suffered by Bullock has caused him to retire to spend more time with his family, although the actress of 57 years He has stressed that it is not a definitive goodbye. Her idea is not to leave, but to recover, so that we can have her back in a movie soon.

