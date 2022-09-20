Why Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow Hate Each Other

The names of Scarlett Johansson Y Gwyneth Paltrow they are undoubtedly in the lists of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. The two began their respective careers at a very young age and throughout them they achieved great success.

However, despite being partners in the Marvel movies, they do not have a good relationship with each other, as is the case with many other stars in the film industry. This came to light when the two refused to pose for photos at the Iron Man 2 presentation.

Part of the cast of Iron Man.

As a result of this, many specialized media began to investigate what had happened between them and the conclusion is quite controversial. It seems that to Gwyneth Paltrow he did not like the excessive attention he received Scarlett Johansson on the film set of the aforementioned film.

But that is not all. After that awkward moment, the official Iron Man 2 posters appeared and Paltrow did not appear, while Johansson appeared as one of the protagonists. This caused the anger to be even greater with his partner who had little to do with the decision.

Despite this, Scarlett Johansson She decided to address her co-star in an interview promoting the film, saying, “It was a relief to have Gwyneth on set to find some balance in this whole world full of men.” However, Gwyneth Paltrow was silent.

Without a doubt, the main problem of that conflict was the ego, which they had to put aside a few years later, when both returned to share a set on the set of Avengers: Endgame in which they have an iconic scene together.