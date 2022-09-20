Entertainment

Why Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow Hate Each Other

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

The names of Scarlett Johansson Y Gwyneth Paltrow they are undoubtedly in the lists of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. The two began their respective careers at a very young age and throughout them they achieved great success.

However, despite being partners in the Marvel movies, they do not have a good relationship with each other, as is the case with many other stars in the film industry. This came to light when the two refused to pose for photos at the Iron Man 2 presentation.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Why did Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson leave NBC Show?

1 min ago

For the film in which she stars with Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway was inspired by her Jewish mother-in-law

10 mins ago

The dark side of Shakira: she fired an employee for a piece of chicken

23 mins ago

Angelina Jolie, orgasmic, in the exhibition of David LaChapelle in New York

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button