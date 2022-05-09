Why scientists are now eyeing the lucky few who never got Covid

WASHINGTON — Two days before Christmas, when her partner tested positive, Michelle Green was obviously afraid of getting it. Both had been vaccinated, but Michelle was two months pregnant with her second child and her partner works in a bar, where several colleagues had coronavirus.

“I asked her to go into the guest room and not come out,” says Michelle, 40, a project manager for a shopping startup in Washington. The couple and their young son had to cancel the Christmas celebration.

However, for some reason, Michelle never tested positive.

Now scientists around the world are investigating why there is a group of people like Michelle who have managed to dodge the virus for more than two yearseven after the appearance of the super-contagious omicron variant, which broke all records for infections just six months ago.

For starters, the data: Most Americans have already contracted the coronavirus since it began to spread across the United States in early 2020, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hope of the experts is that study those who were not infected throw clues —hidden, perhaps, in their genes?— that help prevent the spread of others or improve the treatment of those who become infected.

“What we are looking for is Genetic variations that could be extremely rare and at the same time crucial for the individual”, says András Spaan, clinical microbiologist at Rockefeller University in New York, promoter of research on the link between genetics and resistance to coronavirus.

Spaan says that 700 participants have already signed up for the international project and that more than 5,000 people who seem potentially immune to coronavirus infection will be tested.

One of the participants is Bevin Strickland, a 49-year-old anesthesia nurse from High Point, North Carolina, who volunteered at a Queens hospital for six months beginning in April 2020, just as New York City became a pocket of the disease and epicenter of the pandemic.

“On the second day I didn’t even care if I caught Covid, because the needs of the patients broke your soul,” says Strickland, who often preferred to work without a mask so that patients in a state of confusion could recognize her.

The worst were the cases of older adults who came from nursing homes. Some did not speak English, and many were disoriented from lack of oxygen due to their difficulty breathing.

“I took my mask off all the time, so they could see my face,” Strickland recalls. “And that helped them to let me put the oxygen mask on them without resisting, and to serve them better.”

Every week she was swabbed: Strickland never tested positive. When his volunteer period ended, he also had an antibody test that showed no evidence of previous infection.

Neither did Strickland’s parents contract the virus, nor did his twin sister, who is a primary care physician. When both she and her children, her twins, managed to avoid covid even while her third child was having the disease in her room in the same house, Strickland began to suspect that she had natural immunity to the virus. That is why she signed up for the scientific study that will analyze the genetic makeup of people like her, who have never contracted the coronavirus despite being repeatedly exposed to it.

“I’m really hopeful that they’ll find some kind of similarity, some common gene in our DNA,” says Strickland.

Study the genes and other biological traits of people who never get the coronavirus may shed light on how the virus infects and develops in the human bodysays Jennifer Nuzzo, a professor of epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health. The findings could lead to the development of better drugs and more effective and targeted public health recommendations.

Scientists don’t know why some people would be impervious to coronavirusBut Nuzzo said one plausible hypothesis is that certain individuals have fewer receptors in their noses, throats and lungs that the virus can bind to. Another possible explanation is that these people have previously been exposed to a similar virus, or simply that they were born with an immune system more apt to fight SARS-CoV-2.

But finding people who have never really caught the coronavirus — and not those who had asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 infection and didn’t know they had the virus — is tricky.

“It must be extremely few in the United States right now,” says Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, a developer of projective models about the current extent of the virus’s spread.

IHME models suggest that the number of Americans who have had the coronavirus could even exceed the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on blood tests, Murray says. According to the CDC, nearly 6 in 10 Americans have had the virus at least once, but the IHME estimates the total to be closer to 76% of the country’s population.

Antibody tests can rule out those with an immune response to the virus, but some of those tests don’t distinguish between those who have antibodies from vaccines and those who had coronavirus, Murray says. In addition, the accuracy of many of these antibody tests decreases depending on the time since infection, so they do not necessarily test positive in people who were infected months ago.

“We hit a very elusive target,” says Murray.

When researchers have found just those who dodged the coronavirus, the next challenge is determining how they did it.

But since the use of masks, vaccinations and social distancing significantly reduce contagion, those factors can overshadow the biological differences between those who have been infected and those who have not.

James McClellan is one of the lucky ones who has so far evaded the coronavirus.

McClellan, 52, is one of the few still wearing a mask at the restaurant where he works, in Washington’s bustling Union Market. In part, McClellan attributes not getting it to his precautions and mask-wearing, but she also believes his immune system may be naturally strong.

“I was always very resistant to things like this,” says McClellan. “I haven’t had the flu since 1992. Viruses escape me.”

In the early days of the pandemic, McClellan worked delivering food to about 6,000 elderly people in and around Washington, many of whom were infected at some point, and some of whom died.

McClellan thinks that if he could catch the coronavirus, it would have to have happened at that time, due to his close contact with infected older adults. He swabbed himself regularly because he did not want to spread the virus in that vulnerable population group: he always tested negative.

Many people who have not yet contracted the virus do not fully understand how they dodged the infection, and some believe that sooner or later they will get covid.

“It has to be a combination of caution, circumstance and luck,” says Bob Wachter, a professor and chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who has not had coronavirus.

People who always wear masks in indoor public spaces, stay up to date on vaccinations and boosters, get tested frequently, and avoid high-risk gatherings or travel have had fewer chances of contracting the virus, Wachter says, adding. that low levels of community spread in certain regions, or telecommuting, may also have made some people especially sheltered.

Lanae Erickson, a DC think tank executive, took steps to reduce the risk of contagion during the pandemic. As she went three times a week by bus to Richmond, where her partner lives with her two children, when the pandemic arrived, Erickson bought a car so as not to have to travel with possible infected people. She worked remotely and has only recently returned to the office, and only for occasional meetings, where she always wears a mask. Erickson has the full vaccination schedule.

For the past two years, Erickson and his partner have been tested regularly, and have always tested negative. He sometimes smells the soap on the clothes to check if she hasn’t lost her sense of smell.

“We all went crazy,” he laughs.

For Christmas, when the omicron variant was sweeping, her partner’s children, aged 12 and 14, tested positive. But Erickson and his partner were not infected and never had symptoms. They spent Christmas with social distancing: sanitized gifts left on the doorstep.

“It’s lottery,” says Erickson, 40. “I don’t think I did anything special to not get it, compared to other friends who did get sick. I did the same as everyone else.”

Your friends and colleagues have warned you that sooner or later we will all contract covid.

“I accept it, but I really don’t want to,” says Erickson. “And I don’t want to give it to anyone, either.”

Experts say the best way to find those who never really had the virus is to study, for example, health professionals and professional athletes, who were required to have constant swabs during the pandemic.

“There’s no way that doctors who practiced during the pandemic haven’t had considerable exposure to the virus,” says Murray of the University of Washington.

During the worst waves of the pandemic, Dr. James Park saw about 12 to 18 Covid patients daily at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, where he works as a physician and assistant professor of clinical medicine. Especially in the early days, when so little was known about the coronavirus, the nervousness of health personnel was enormous, and they had an eight-step protocol every time they left a patient’s room and had to change their protective equipment.

“Coming out, I felt radioactive,” says Park. “As if I had an infected cloud around me”

At the end of his watch, Park showered at work, put on a clean camisole to get home, and showered again before greeting his wife and three children. One day, he felt bad and swabbed himself. He had to miss work until the result arrived: he tested negative.

During the first 18 months of the pandemic, Park swabbed another half-dozen times, never testing positive, as his colleagues at the hospital fell ill one after another. The pharmacy tests also always gave him negative. Park says he always relied on the precautions put in place by his employer to ensure the safety of workers on the front lines.

At home, he and his family also took care very seriously: mask without exception in closed public places, outings to restaurants counted on the fingers of one hand. From time to time they would organize a gathering of friends in the open air. Everyone in the family is vaccinated.

Until the end of April, just a few days ago, no member of the family had tested positive. But Park is convinced that it is only a matter of time…

“I already told my wife that sooner or later we’re all going to catch it,” says Park. “I prepare for that: it’s inevitable.”

Apparently he was right. This Tuesday, one of his children tested positive.

By Katie Shepherd and Joe Heim

(Translation by Jaime Arrambide)