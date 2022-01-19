why see A Winning Family King Richard

“The most dangerous creature on earth is a woman who knows how to think, nothing is impossible for her”.

Will Smith is Richard Williams, extraordinary father and coach of Venus And Serena Williams, two African American girls of humble origins who have become international tennis stars. A Winning Family – King Richard is in cinemas from January 13 under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green. An enjoyable and exciting biopic produced by the Williams sisters and stepbrother Isha Price, particularly related to the project.

The Williams family lived in Compton, a poor neighborhood in Los Angeles where crime raged on the streets every day. Despite the difficult reality surrounding them, Richard dreamed of a future in tennis for his two daughters and began training them from an early age to prepare them for success. The man did not have such a knowledge of tennis that he could hope for a valid result, but his commitment and determination allowed him to realize his dream, revealing himself to be a fundamental figure in the life of the Williams sisters we all know today.

King Richard

The angular personality of the character, shaped by the economic difficulties and racism of those years, required an intense and ferocious interpretation from Smith for which he manages to leave his mark. The actor returns to a dramatic and intimate role in the wake of The pursuit of happiness by Gabriele Muccino, reminding the public and Hollywood that he has a talent not only as a blockbuster.

A Winning Family – King Richard tells a story that wants to encourage a more inclusive society, alternating irony, sentiment and energy. The “white only” tennis clubs present an intolerant and discriminatory reality that, at times, still seems sadly current in the United States.

Next to Smith an unpublished Jon Bernthal as the exasperated coach Rick Macci and a very good one Aunjanue Ellis who plays the wife of Richard Williams who patiently assists her husband in his enterprise with calm and fortitude. And then the young women Demi Singleton And Saniyya Sidney very natural and expressive in their respective roles.

King Richard

A film about sport, but also about the family understood as a united team that works for a common purpose and achieves it with commitment and perseverance. Compared to basketball or football, some sports such as tennis have always avoided involving African Americans until a certain historical period. The story of the Williams sisters it is certainly a sign of hope, an encouragement to believe that nothing is impossible in the most Disney-like sense of the term: “If you can dream it, you can do it”.

A coming-of-age story that inspires change and demonstrates that reality can sometimes surpass fantasy. “The next step you are about to take will not just represent you, it will represent every black girl on Earth!”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io