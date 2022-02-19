Why see ‘Spencer’, with Kristen Stewart as an Oscar nominee | Lifestyle

10 days ago the Oscar-nominated films were announced, among them was the film in which Kristen Stewart played one of the most beloved characters in the world, Lady Di, who died in a car accident in August 1997 .

In this film, who became popular for her role as Bella Swan in ‘Twilight’, not only reveals her most dramatic part, by keeping the character on the edge of sanity (Diana even asks her children, princes Harry and William, to be warned when she’s acting weird), but she overflows all her histrionic skills: she dances, undresses a straw man (and then dresses him again), fights the scale, plays with her children, talks to a duck , is seduced by the cupcakes, chats with Anna Boleyn…

The 31-year-old young actress competes for the Oscar with Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman, and although there is still more than a month to go before the winner is named, she has already spoken: “I am very moved and grateful for the work that went into this film. I’m so proud to be a part of our film community.”