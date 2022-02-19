Why see ‘Spencer’, with Kristen Stewart as an Oscar nominee | Lifestyle

Next March 4, ‘The Batman’ is released, a film in which Zöe Kravitz plays ‘Catwoman’, a character remembered for the work done by actresses such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway. She is precisely the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, the author of the phrase of the week.
The 33-year-old was chosen to star on the March cover of Elle USA magazine. In an interview, she talked about how she deals with being the daughter of two famous people, mentioned what it has meant to grow up in the industry and explained how she got the role of Catwoman and how her body was transformed as a result of filming. .
She also mentioned the pressure she has had to go through as a single woman with no children, and who is in her 30s.
“I bought into this idea for a second that since you’re already 30, you’re already an adult…, and now you’re supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that’s for kids… It was like: ‘Already I don’t go out. I just make roast chickens.’ But I still want to have adventures, have fun at night and see the sunrise.”
Having reached the “third floor”, the actress discovered “that there is no goal that she has to reach in a certain time” and is determined to maintain her “playful and mischievous behavior”, not only now but “when she is 70 years old”. .
Who acted in the series ‘Big Little Lies’ is convinced that the goal of being alive is to experience life and play with it: “There is still a lot of fun to enjoy” and, for now, she no longer feels pressured to have children : “If I ever have children,” he pointed out.
Congratulations to Zöe and of course we should all strive to maintain a playful and mischievous behavior well into our 70s.
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion?
After last week he unveiled his new campaign, starring Bad Bunny, the French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus signed up for a new campaign. This time he confronted a troll who left a homophobic comment on his Instagram account.
The designer pushed back against homophobic comments in response to a photo he posted of him kissing his husband, Marco Maestri. In the post to commemorate Valentine’s Day, one user wrote: “Used to want your bags. Now (vomit emoji).”
To which he replied, “My bags don’t want you.”
In addition to commenting on the post, Jacquemus posted a screenshot of the text, along with which he wrote: “If you only knew how many homosexuals work at Jacquemus. We don’t want you as a potential homophobic customer. You don’t deserve our products. Period.” In the caption for the photo he wrote: “I don’t need your homophobic point of view. And my bags don’t need you. Dégagé.”
Despite the determined way in which Jacquemus confronted the homophobic social media public, he continued to wonder why this (homophobic campaigns) kept happening in the middle of 2022.
‘spencer’
.
Film directed by Pablo Larraín, written by Steven Knight and starring Kristen Stewart. It narrates the events that could have happened in the English royal family for three days, in the framework of a Christmas in Sandringham. The fictional account shows the state of mind that Princess Diana could have found herself in, amid her eating disorders and rumors of Prince Charles’s infidelity.
In this film, who became popular for her role as Bella Swan in ‘Twilight’, not only reveals her most dramatic part, by keeping the character on the edge of sanity (Diana even asks her children, princes Harry and William, to be warned when she’s acting weird), but she overflows all her histrionic skills: she dances, undresses a straw man (and then dresses him again), fights the scale, plays with her children, talks to a duck , is seduced by the cupcakes, chats with Anna Boleyn…
The 31-year-old young actress competes for the Oscar with Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman, and although there is still more than a month to go before the winner is named, she has already spoken: “I am very moved and grateful for the work that went into this film. I’m so proud to be a part of our film community.”
table to defrost
Price: $14.99
Aluminum tray to defrost food without the need for electricity and using natural heat.
Its operation is simple, you put the food on top and in a few minutes they will be defrosted without the need to use fire or electricity and without affecting their flavor. It cleans easily and is not expensive at all.
Defrost tray. Price: $14.99
paste dispenser
Price: $7.90
Rotating toothpaste squeezer that allows the tube to be assembled and disassembled and includes a holder for two toothbrushes and a cup holder.
In addition to all that I am going to save, I think about how nice my bathroom looks, without a horrible glass as a toothbrush holder. Great acquisition.
Toothpaste tube squeezer. Price: $7.90
‘Peacemaker’
HBO Max Monthly: $13.99
Series starring John Cena, and written and directed by James Gunn, which focuses on the character who had his appearance in the movie ‘The Suicide Squad’. The story came to an end this Thursday, February 17, and on the same day HBO Max announced that he was already working on a second season.
Joke aside, how come a fighter can act so well? Ever since I saw him in ‘Suicide Squad’, along with Margot Robbie and Idris Elba, I fell in love with the character he plays, because of the contradiction (and the bad joke) that his name refers to.
When the series came, I knew that I would watch it and that I would be a fan of it. In addition to the dance in the intro, which has supposedly made everyone dance, the story that this serial tells and the personality of Christopher Smith, I must say that my favorite part is the soundtrack.
Take a listen, it includes tracks like Steel Panther’s ‘If You Really Really Love Me’, The Last Vegas’ ‘Apologize’, Hardcore Superstar’s ‘You Can’t Kill My Rock and Roll’; plus Wig Wam’s ‘Do you Wanna Taste It’, John Murphy and Ralph Saenz’s ‘Pumped Up Kicks’, and Mötley Crue’s ‘Home Sweet Home’.
‘Peacemaker’. Price: $13.99 per month
1930’s
Price: $8.85
Collection of images captured in the 1930s of the 20th century. It is divided into 14 chapters that present photographs of what work was like back then, as well as shots that document the conflicts of that time, and reproductions of scenes related to leisure, art and entertainment, fashion, science, transport, sports, etc.
This book is an exciting journey through a diversity of realities, captured at a precise moment and by a certain eye, ready to be seen by those of us who understand the world differently. A century later.
Portrait lovers will particularly love it, and those who are drawn to world history will enjoy each page, which is accompanied by a short description of the scene presented: the year it was taken and the characters on the scene.