Why Selena Gomez did not pose on the red carpet

If you have to name a woman who is giving everything this year, she is Selena Gomez. The artist does not stop (does not stop, does not stop) and she has not only shown that she has talent, but that the success of the series ‘Only murders in the building’ –which stars and produces– positions it as one of the most unexpected reinventions in the industry. On the other hand, Selena is one of the most followed women in the world on Instagram, and her before and after (as it has evolved over time) shows the reasons why she does not descend from that ‘top 5’, among other issues. .

Well, for all this (and for all his career, of course), it is understood that today was one of the most anticipated of the night. His series was also nominated for four awards: for best comedy series, for best leading actor in a comedy series, for best directing for a comedy series and for best writing for a comedy series. But what has been the surprise of all his fans, when he did not appear anywhere.

Selena Gomez’s name then became a ‘trending topic’ on Twitter and, a few minutes before the start of the gala, it had not yet appeared. Why? You will ask yourself. Well, the reason is none other than, she has arrived so late, that she has preferred to go directly to the gala. How do you stay?

Surely you have a friend who marks Selenas Gomez non-stop –although without a ‘photocall’ through–. Record the reactions of her fans when she finally showed up, half running, to get to the Emmys gala on time. By the hair!

