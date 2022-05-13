Entertainment

Why Selena Gomez hasn’t been online for four years?

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

She is one of the queens of Instagram. With 310 million subscribers on the social network, Selena Gomez is part of the very closed circle of the most followed stars in the world. All this, without setting foot on the Internet for many years. On the show “Good Morning America”, the actress and singer said: “I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years. It completely changed my life. I am happier, more present, I connect more easily with people. It makes me feel “normal”. »

Read also >> Autopsy of a clash: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, the fan war

A decision made

How does the star go about posting on Instagram? She simply trusts her team. If Justin Bieber’s ex thinks about the content strategy to put in place, it is never she who presses the “Publish” button, thus avoiding reading the many comments, reviews or other declarations of love. inflamed.

This is not the first time that Selena Gomez has spoken about her complicated relationship with the Internet and social networks. In January 2022, she explained to “InStyle” magazine: “At one point, Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early twenties, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough (…) I wanted to be able to look at myself in the mirror and feel confident for who I am. Taking a break from social media was the best decision I made for my mental health. “A state of mind that she would like to spread widely, in particular thanks to the launch of Wondermind, a platform dedicated to mental well-being.

Selena Gomez: her evolution, from Disney to Cannes

Source link

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Pique releases his truths on the departure of Messi from Barça!

2 mins ago

Bermuda shorts are the new mom jeans and that’s how they are worn

12 mins ago

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Relationship With Pete Davidson: “It Happens When You Least Expect It”

14 mins ago

Is Selena Gomez dating Jack Harlow? these clues raise suspicions

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button