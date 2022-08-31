why she regrets documentaries on her journey to sobriety

In an interview with “Alternative Press”, Demi Lovato explained what she thought of the various documentaries released on her life and her journey in her fight against her addictions.

Demi Lovato does not seem ready to talk about her life again through a documentary about her addictions. In a recent interview with ‘Alternative Press’ magazine, the singer said she was “fed up” with looking at herself. According to her, some were even filmed when she was not sober. “Honestly, I’m really sick of looking at myself, and I think other people are probably too,” she said. And if they’re not, then they can watch my music videos. »

“I would have liked to wait”

Because, over the past decade, Demi Lovato has released three documentaries about her mental health and addiction. After “Stay Strong”, in 2012, then “Simply Complicated”, in 2017, the singer had approached her overdose which could have counted her life in 2018, through a docu-series entitled “Dancing with the Devil”, released in 2021. Beyond her drug problems, the star also spoke of the serious trauma she had suffered. She had in particular recounted having been raped when she was a teenager.

While Demi Lovato explained that she made these documentaries to help explain what she was going through at different times in her life, she admitted that she may have rushed it. “I wish I’d waited until I understood my shit better because…

