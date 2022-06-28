Why Shiloh Jolie-Pitt decided to dress like a boy

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they have six children together, three adopted and three biological, but without a doubt it is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt the most popular of the clan. The young woman who is currently 16 years old is the oldest of the actress’s children along with whom she was her husband for 12 years.

The teenager gained great fame and generated repercussions in the press from all over the world when she began to appear publicly dressed as a child. She also decided to cut her hair and show that she felt more comfortable that way.

Shiloh when she was little.

Furthermore, the own Angelina Jolie revealed a few years ago invited to the program of Oprah that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who was only two years old at the time, had asked him to call her John or Peter. Some time later, in dialogue with Vanity Fair, when she was already four years old, she said: “She likes suits. She wears a tie, jacket and pants”.

“He likes to dress like a boy, he wants to be like a boy. We had to cut his hair. He likes to wear men’s things. She believes that she is like one of her brothers, “added the actress about the little girl in those years.

Although today all that seems to be in the past, given that his last public appearances, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt He began to let his hair grow and even showed off in some red folders wearing incredible designer dresses, some international media analyzed why the daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt.

From a very young age, the young woman was considered by the international press as an icon of the LGBTI+ community, given that from a very young age she defended her choice and was encouraged to openly express her preferences. However, as a teenager, she never expressed or spoke about it, making it clear what her position was, facing what the media said about her.

Shiloh a few years ago.

Some portals assured that Shiloh Jolie Pitt had suffered from gender dysphoria, a psychological condition in which children begin to experience a kind of incongruence between their biological sex and how they perceive themselves socially or in the face of things with which they feel identified.

A study by the University of Malaga ensures that 15 percent of children with this characteristic end up being transsexual in the future and that the remaining 85 percent begin to identify with their ilological sex once puberty arrives. This coincides with the reality that shows Shiloh before the cameras, since he is finding his own style again.