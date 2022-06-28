Entertainment

Why Shiloh Jolie-Pitt decided to dress like a boy

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they have six children together, three adopted and three biological, but without a doubt it is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt the most popular of the clan. The young woman who is currently 16 years old is the oldest of the actress’s children along with whom she was her husband for 12 years.

The teenager gained great fame and generated repercussions in the press from all over the world when she began to appear publicly dressed as a child. She also decided to cut her hair and show that she felt more comfortable that way.

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How much are these paradisiacal destinations

9 seconds ago

Mbappé involved in a controversy at PSG, Messi angry (El País)

1 min ago

The filming in Italy of Without blood by Angelina Jolie – Cinema has started

2 mins ago

Johnny Depp could return to Pirates of the Caribbean with a contract of more than $ 300 million

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button