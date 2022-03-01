Why should everyone have one?

A Prenuptial agreement (also know as prenuptial contract or prenuptial agreement), is a written document created by two individuals who plan to marry.

This agreement will list all individually owned property, such as homes and businesses, family assets, stocks and bonds, savings accounts as well as debts, and specify which property will and will not remain individually after probate. marriage.

Prenuptial agreements also specify whether the maintenance the spouse will be paid if divorce as well as intentions about the distribution of individually owned property after the death of one of the husbands.

Factors that cannot be stipulated in prenuptial agreements are mandatory legal issues such as maintenance of the children (child support); In other words, a couple cannot legally agree on a Prenuptial agreement that one of the parties will be responsible for it.

In some states, prenuptial agreements are not allowed to modify or eliminate the right of a spouse to receive court-ordered child support payments in the event of divorcealthough a prenuptial agreement can facilitate compensation issues money.

What regimes exist to marry?

Conjugal society: In this regime the heritage of both it forms only one, common for both. This includes both the heritage that each one had before getting married as well as what they acquire during the union.

Total separation of assets: In this regime the heritage decade spouse and its administration are kept separate before and during the marriage. In other words, “what’s mine is mine and what’s yours is yours”.

Participation in profits: Here the heritage decade spouse and its administration are also kept separate, however, if they decide to divorce, the heritage decade spouseand the one who has acquired the greater quantity of goods must compensate the one who obtained less.

How do I know which one suits me?

It all depends on the current situation with your partner, trust and communication are the basis of any relationship.

Ideally, before getting married, talk about the subject of money and reach agreements if what they have will remain theirs or if they are willing to share both profits and debts.

If you already contracted marriage and you want to know what your financial situation is, check your marriage certificate the regime under which you are married, and the clauses that you agreed with your spouse regarding the assets they have and acquire.

The civil codes of the states may vary, so consult the details of your entity.

What is a prenuptial contract?

The correct name is Marriage Settlement Agreement, and it is an agreement where the future husbands they agree on the regime they are going to choose and how the assets will be managed during their marriage.

Why do it?

-Because it is an obligation and a requirement to contract marriage. All those who want to get married have to choose a patrimonial regime.

-Because doing so gives clarity and equity transparency to your marriage. This means that from the first minute they are married the couple will know what belongs to each other.

-HToday it becomes a necessity for the family environment, since this will provide clarity about what will happen to what is inherited or given to one of the husbands.

Who has to do it?

-All people who contract marriage civil.

There is the idea that only those who have assets or the famous should do it. The reality is that all marriages are called to form a heritagewhether it is a car, a house, a bank account, a piece of land, a business, a debt, an inheritance, etc.

Whatever they acquire already implies a heritage so it is important to make clear what belongs to each one, and what will become of both.

Pros of making marriage certificates

The patrimonial regime is established from the beginning of the marriage.

They both know what they have, what they want to share and what they want to build together.

The couple will be able to plan their patrimonial life.

There will be transparency from the first minute they are married about what becomes of each one.

In case of divorce the rules are clear about how the assets are to be distributed.

Talking about couple issues and heritage builds strength in the relationship

Cons of not doing marriage contracts

They say that one marries one person and divorces another. Al does not do marriage contracts, and in case of divorcethere will always be problems due to the division of assets.

There will be no certainty of what belongs to each one. The format of civil registration it is not clear and this can cause problems.

In case of debts of one of them, it can be collected with assets of the other, if they were married in conjugal society.

The family will have doubts about what will happen to what they will inherit.

What is needed to do it?

-The couple has to define on what regimen they want to get married.

-Then, the contract is made, according to what each couple wants.

Containing?

List of assets owned by each person in the relationship.

The debts that each one has and if society will be responsible for them

The assets that the conjugal society or, where appropriate, the mixed regime.

The statement about the products of your work, decide if you will be part of the company.

Debts incurred during the marriage and if they will be exclusive to each one or both.

Define who will be in charge of the administration of the assets during the marriage.

The manner in which assets and liabilities will be liquidated in the event that they no longer wish to remain in conjugal society or if they want to change the regime.

To whom is the agreement submitted?

The agreement is submitted together with the request for marriage before the office of Civil registration where they have decided to marry.

What happens when the divorce?

come a bad road divorce the capitulation agreement will be necessary to determine how the assets and liabilities of the relationship are to be distributed.

The law states that when the divorce You have to see if there are debts in common and how they are to be settled, and if there is a remnant or surplus in favor, it has to be distributed between the spouses.

The agreement will be, in your case, required by the Judge to determine how each and every one of the assets will be distributed. Having made marriage agreements will imply a much simpler patrimonial separation since the subject was discussed at the best moment of the relationship.

The weirdest celebrity prenuptial agreements

-Beyonce and Jay-Z: When they got married they signed a Prenuptial agreement in which when separating, she would receive five million dollars for each child with the rapper, they currently have three, in addition she would also obtain a million for each year of marriage. They are about to celebrate their thirteenth wedding anniversary.

-Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: His Prenuptial agreement stipulates that if he is unfaithful, she will receive a sum of 500 thousand dollars for “damages caused”.

-Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan: The premarital contract between them would have, among other clauses, and at her request, to see each other in person and in public places at least once a week with a minimum duration of 1:45 hrs.

-Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: In the contract, Nicole would have established that if the singer fell back into drugs, he would lose part of his partner’s fortune. And if his conduct was correct, she would receive, as a prize, 640 thousand dollars per year of marriage.

-Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas: The actors agreed that she would receive three million euros and one million dollars for each year they were together. In addition, a sum of five million dollars would have to be added for each infidelity of Michael.

