Why should I invest in Bitcoin and what risks do I run?

This week, the price of Bitcoin it is again above the $ 50,000 mark. From the beginning of the year to Friday 3 September, it marked a rise of 68%. It remains well below the peak of almost $ 65,000 touched in April, but the rise from the lows below 30,000 has been all there. And with the growing adoption among the big international financial and corporate giants (see PayPal), expectations remain optimistic about the value that this “cryptocurrency” can take on in the not too distant future.

From a survey carried out by Euronews with Redfield and Wilton Strategies, it emerged that 18% of Italians have invested in Bitcoin. However, only 8% say they have in-depth knowledge on the subject. If there is a rule that should apply to everyone, always and everywhere it would be to invest only in things that are known.

What it means to invest in Bitcoin

We have heard everything about Bitcoin; that is the “New gold”, that it will happen to the dollar in the global currency domain, that it serves to escape crises and tensions, that it is too volatile, a scam, that involves excessive risks for the holders and that basically it would be just a bubble fueled by the speculation. As you can see, completely conflicting opinions which have been expressed within the world of finance itself.

What’s real? First of all, Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, not issued by any central bank, but which originates from the resolution of complex mathematical calculations carried out by the so-called “miners”. Anyone could “mine” Bitcoin, having a PC and high computer skills. Since an algorithm has already set the maximum amount of withdrawable units, we are actually talking about a currency that tends to be deflationary. As demand grows, in fact, supply does not keep pace and, on the contrary, tends to grow rather slowly until it reaches an already known peak.

This property allows Bitcoin to appear as an asset to invest in to protect capital from risks such as inflation and geopolitical and financial crises. However, it is still extremely volatile today. This means that even today in a few minutes it can explode or implode without an often clear reason. The fact is that the exchanges remain very low and a few orders of a certain size are enough to cause the prices to boom or collapse.

Risks, but also opportunities with “cryptocurrencies”

For this reason, contrary to what we think Bitcoin does not turn out to be an optimal medium of exchange. Would you ever pay with a coin that could be worth double the next day? And would you receive it in payment, if after a few hours its value could completely collapse? The experiment that starts tomorrow in El Salvador, where Bitcoin will become legal currency, will provide us with concrete indications in this regard. Of course, for these reasons we cannot call it the new gold. The metal has been a store of value for millennia, which cannot be said of an asset characterized by extreme volatility.

The risks are very high for those who want to invest in Bitcoin, also in terms of computer security, given the scams always lurking and the cyber attacks that have occurred in recent years against trading platforms. It is useless to deny it. On the other hand, one could opt to dedicate a minimal portion of the portfolio to it, containing exposures. Not doing so would deprive us of the opportunities that the market offers, even more so in a phase of negative bond yields and often overvalued stock prices. Those who believed in Bitcoin in the past can now claim victory. In three years, the asset has gained almost 700%, in 5 years by 8.700%.

