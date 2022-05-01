In recent times, we have seen how technology advances by leaps and bounds to be able to create new experiences that cause a different sense of immersion in the interaction that people have with their environments. An example of the above is what Facebook is doing, putting its obsession and effort into the Metaverse, a digital parallel world in which we can all interact in a way we don’t know yet.

Since the announcement of Facebook, there have been many companies that have turned their lines of development in this direction, seeing that the technology of virtual reality or VR is becoming more and more popular and will be the standard in a few years. But… What is Microsoft doing about it? Will we see VR in the company’s products? Why should Microsoft bet on this technology in Xbox? I will try to answer these concerns throughout this article.

Microsoft patents a virtual reality glove Will VR come to Xbox soon?

Xbox, the ideal place for new experiences

Approximately 12 years ago, that is, around the year 2010, Microsoft presented a new experience for Xbox, a new dimension in gaming. Here, no control or controller was needed to experience video games, only the body was enough, I mean the launch of Kinect.

At that time, the launch of this peripheral was a worldwide stir, since it was a quite innovative system for the time, for the simple fact that it did not need any controller to be able to use it, unlike the technology offered by Wii or PlayStation 3. From this point, Microsoft knew and realized that there was another dimension to making games, a new aspect that could be given to users to live the titles in another way, used very well in those years. Unfortunately, due to lack of innovation and concrete direction to evolve Kinect, the peripheral began to be forgotten, being definitively withdrawn after Xbox One.

Although this success and failure had great benefits for the company, it helped them learn more directly how new technologies work and how to apply them so as not to saturate the market. Current trends mark the next path to develop, and this is virtual reality. A world to interact and play like never before, satisfying needs that cannot be met in real life, is the next big step for the industry. This is the most important point and it will completely change the way we see the world in the coming years, and Microsoft with Xbox has a huge testing tool to be able to enhance and improve the existing, similar to what was done with Kienct, but brought to virtual reality.

Creating the perfect universe

In this aspect, Microsoft has already confirmed that it will be part of the Facebook Metaverse, in which it is already working with its applications and Windows ecosystem in VR. Therefore, we already know that the Windows experience and its services will be easily extrapolated to virtual reality, through hyperconnected software. Here the question is… Why not include Xbox in all this? I think that the key to Microsoft is to unite all its services, and by saying all, I also mean Xbox.

The great differentiator of Microsoft in the field of VR and that can mark a turning point compared to other companies, is Leverage your entire connected ecosystem to deliver 360-degree experiences. With the above, I mean that we not only see Windows products in the Metaverse, but also that we can enter a special place with Xbox, where we experience its products, consoles, games, experiences and trailers, in such a way that we can feel and live everything from the virtual world, and that through the same channel, we can enter a game, all in real time.

This would be a great point for the company, which would install a universe of its own within another universe, something very versatile to think about today.

Microsoft has all the tools to bet on it, not only developing games in VR, which it should (imagining a Fable in VR), but also creating a whole continuous universe of experiences, which cause us to be connected most of the time without taking off our virtual reality headsets.

Let’s imagine that we are at home, thinking about what to do on any given afternoon. Just by entering the world of Xbox, we could take advantage of titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator to be able to travel the world, Guitar Hero to play live in front of an audience, Fable to explore new worlds living adventure and that suddenly pausing, we can leave this Xbox world, enter a virtual supermarket to buy an item that we are missing, and then return to our experiences. All continuous, all free, all fast. Without limitations, without ties and without pauses.

This universe is the future, this universe is the one that companies like Facebook want to achieve, and that probably if Microsoft entered with Xbox, we could see something really revolutionary, much like what happened with Kinect 12 years ago.