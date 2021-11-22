Why should the recovery plan times be extended

Many unknowns are weighing on the international economic recovery, both connected to the pandemic and to the geo-economic reconfiguration that has taken place in the last two years. In this context, the great economic systems such as the US, the EU and China have much more chance of reacting to what appears to be a de-globalization that we hope will be cooperative, in order not to become a protectionist drift. This does not mean that the EU must increase its autonomy in various fields, otherwise its dependence not only on the two aforementioned mega-poles but also on other countries could lead to very damaging effects for the stability of the Union itself. In the following section of inflation and raw materials that have strong geoeconomic and geopolitical repercussions, from which reflections on the Next Generation EU (Ngeu) and on the National Recovery and Resilience Plans (Pnrr) may arise.

Cyclical inflation

The problem of inflation is under discussion for the causes that lead to different conclusions. For now, the thesis prevails that it is a temporary non-worrying event and that, in any case, it will not affect the expansionary monetary and fiscal policies in place in Europe (and in the United States). However, less reassuring evaluations also gradually emerge. So let’s see what the scenarios are taking into account the pandemic, raw materials, international production interconnections and therefore transport.

The increase in prices compared to the pre-pandemic situation has occurred almost everywhere, with some accentuations. There are various factors to explain it, which in summary depend on the relationship between supply and demand, which in turn incorporate many elements of a temporary or lasting nature, either actual or expected. The increase in prices, much stronger than in previous years, is certainly due to the recovery in demand which in some cases has become an evident excess, and not in the short term, with respect to production capacity and therefore to supply. Here various causes connected to the pandemic have been combined which then highlighted other more long-term ones. The collapse in demand with the pandemic was followed by a strong resumption of the same as the restrictions eased and thus a catch-up effect was generated. This is physiological.

Monetary and fiscal policies

Strongly expansive fiscal and monetary policies were also necessary to counter the effects of the pandemic. However, these not only facilitated the recovery in the demand for goods and services, as the large liquidity also generated a sharp increase in the prices of financial assets and real estate to which were added very speculative phenomena. For now, the ECB and the Fed believe that restrictive interventions will not be necessary until 2023 because the increase in prices does not appear worrying. In any case, looking at 2023 and beyond, it should be noted that when a return to expansionary monetary policies begins in Europe, the States that have benefited from the greatest benefits on interest rates will have to return to the market and this will evaluate the creditworthiness of the same in terms of interest rates. This is a problem that concerns Italy a lot, given our public debt.

Real economy, raw materials and Europe

However, attention must also be paid to the supply side and the chain of raw materials, semi-finished products and maritime transport. All aspects that have to do with the real economy on which the Ngeu and the NRPs are based. These are affected by both factors related to the post-pandemic recovery and the prospects for the green transition and decarbonisation. I consider only three aspects of a too underestimated story in Europe (but also elsewhere), also in the belief that with the transition to the dematerialized economy, raw materials would have lost importance.

A first aspect concerns the phenomena of interruption of the extraction and processing activities connected to the pandemic. These can be considered transitory events and therefore with a foreseeable return of prices. However, they also highlight the need for adequate stocks in Europe to avoid bottlenecks.

A second problem concerns decarbonisation with a strong shift to gas. According to the most traded contract (Dutch TTF) in Europe there is an increase of 270% from the beginning of the year, which leads to an all-time high. This is followed by an increase in electricity prices which then falls on end users or on public finances. Fewer and fewer believe the increase in 2021 is temporary as it is due to the lower contribution of renewables due to meteorology. To this must in fact also be added the increase in the prices of CO2 emission rights and the reduction of supplies from Russia. This again poses storage problems for Europe as well as geopolitical ones.

The third problem is maritime transport with all the related logistics. Since about 80% of the goods and raw materials that move in the geo-economy travel on these naval-port supply chains, it should be noted that the cost of freight rates has not only reached historic highs but is generating a change of production paradigm compared to the precedent that it had low stocks of semi-finished products and raw materials at enterprises for the production of finished goods. This too will increase costs for businesses and uncertainties about deliveries.

In general, it is difficult to underestimate or consider aggregate commodity price indices that predict a 2021 with almost a 40% increase over 2020.

Some conclusions for the EU

The above raises various problems for the EU, whose policy should reflect more and more on the strategies of real geo-economy in the long term. Because the expansionary monetary policies (connected to factors very different from those that Draghi successfully faced) will not be able to last long. Now it is the real economic policies that must do more and more and look to the long term. The NextGeneration EU is going in the right direction but perhaps the times we have given are too short. 2026, the year by which the NRRs must be concluded, is “tomorrow” with the risk of creating congestion and errors and therefore a loss of resources for some countries. Italy would be the first economy to be hit. It would not be better then to lengthen the time and in the meantime to focus on strengthened cooperation between States (the Quirinal Treaty between Italy and France is good) or some unified euro-functional policies (storage, logistics, continental production and more), perhaps financed directly by further and separate issues of EuroUnionBond?