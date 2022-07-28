Why should we bet on well-being in all its facets? — Inese

Taking a walk through Linkedin we found an opinion article by Enrique Ruiz Martín, managing director of RGA re, in which he reflects on the impact of wellness programs on insurance and on the insured. From the point of view of insurance and its benefits for customers, the objective is clear; “Improve general well-being and increase policy retention, but it is difficult to accurately measure its impact on claims,” ​​says the executive.

With the arrival of summer, the desire to take care of ourselves, eat healthy, accelerates, we have more time to exercise and, above all, we put aside work stress and advocate for rest and disconnection. This search for healthy stability has become a daily necessity. The rising trend of wellness programs in life and health insurance is nothing new. But now, When we talk about well-being, feeling healthy at work also takes a priority role at the table.

The article compiles some conclusions, based on studies and evidence, to help clients “navigate this still promising area of improvement of insurance products”, details Ruiz. The truth is that, as he reveals, insurance products that incorporate welfare benefits have great advantages: Which ones exactly?

“The Insurance products with wellness incentives attract healthier people than those products that do not have these incentives”. The second premise, based on the data, is that “insurance products that incorporate some type of welfare benefit retain the healthiest people. And this leads to “consumer responses indicate that these programs can incentivize healthy people to maintain their health status”. According to a report by Global Atlantic, the majority of respondents indicated that they would maintain their current weight and visit the doctor for annual check-ups if they were offered a discount on the life insurance premium.

For the managing director of RGA re, Various studies show that insurance products with a welfare benefit can improve the physical activity of certain insuredwhich is especially useful and relevant for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

A look at Spain

Nevertheless, Enrique Ruiz Martín emphasizes that, if we look more at our Iberian market, in In Spain and Portugal, the offer of personal insurance products that incorporate wellness programs is still limited.

The main barriers to accelerating its implementation are its complexity and that there are many unclear or improvable aspects. However, we believe that there is great value and potential in continuing to incorporate wellness services and incentives in the insurance offer.

“In addition to improving health, wellness programs also encourage a healthier group of policyholders, who are less likely to have claims in the future. This allows insurers to pass savings on to their customers through premium discounts or program rewards” (Enrique Ruiz Martin)

The role of top management in well-being

There is no doubt that wellness is top of the agenda for managers right now. “While the pandemic put the safety of workers in the spotlight, it has also provided greater attention to the general poor state of well-being of workers and the role that organizations play in determining the quality of life of employees and their families”, reveals an article prepared by Deloitte.

In fact, most companies recognize the need to invest more in the comprehensive health of your employees: “It is clear that workers are fed up with outdated norms such as the 9-5 schedule, the expectation that they must be “always on”, inferior wages and benefits, and the idea that they must be willing to sacrifice their health and safety. personal life for his work”, adds the consultant.

All of this has led to a fever from which C-suite executives themselves are not immune. Although much less attention has been paid to the well-being of C-suite executives—for example, how they fare, the increased demands placed on them, and whether these factors influence their desire to remain in their leadership positions—some research Recent data point to rising churn rates among executives.

This step, already as well known as the Grand Resignation, reveals that “many people are no longer willing to tolerate jobs that leave them unhappy and in a constant state of stress and fatigue”, points out the study. Indeed, there has been a remarkable power shift in recent years, with workers demanding more from their employers than ever before and companies scrambling to tailor their value proposition to employees to avoid a looming talent shortage.

How can managers improve the health of their employees and their own?

According to a survey conducted by Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence Nearly 70% of C-suite executives are seriously considering leaving work for a job that better supports their well-being.

In fact, it is revealed that both employees and managers have difficulty prioritizing their well-being and, for the majority, the work is to blame. Yet executives are significantly overestimating how well their employees are doing and how supported they feel by their leaders. “There are also other disconnections, indicating that managers should do much more to understand the needs of their workers and show that they really care about their overall well-being.”

According to this analysis, health-savvy executives have the ability to turn things around and reimagine wellness for themselves and their people. “But it won’t be easy, they warn, and they should consider leaning on other leaders and health experts to help chart a new path to wellness at work.”

«Only 56% of employees believe that the managers of their company care about their well-being, while 91% of managers believe that their employees care about them»

Corporate well-being: “we must invest in health”

In this line of giving more sustainability and health to the employee, along with providing them with tools that can provide comprehensive well-being, we spoke with Fran Murcia, former professional basketball player and now head of CSR at WTW.

“I think that sport has a lot to do with insurance because sport is health and safety, among other things. In my case, from the Health&Benefits department, what I try to do is improve employee habits, that this leads to better health and a lower accident rate. That’s where we come in. To achieve a decrease in the cost of insurance, it is necessary to provide very reliable evidence with data analysis. It is about the insured seeing that the company has a program of wellnessamong other tools”, he details.

Do you notice a change in companies towards well-being? “Without a doubt, companies are betting on well-being because they have seen that it is the only way to reduce the cost of insurance. Let’s not talk about absenteeism, low productivity or the subject of presenteeism, although this is seen more in times of crisis. All this is an economic cost that companies have detected”, he clarifies.

Fran is honest, since, for him, one of the main problems “is that in Spain they have not yet realized that to carry out actions that work, you have to spend money and the budget is very low. You have to have a history of data to change and show them that investing in health is reversing in an economic cost that will compensate you for the lower use of health insurance. This is the best barometer we can have.”

Insurance Steps to Health

Insurers and their commitment to wellness within health insurance are at their highest point. Many are those who join this revolution by taking care of the hand of agreements or innovative products that new customers demand. Some launch with newer apps and technologies.

This is the case of Caser who has launched Selfie Health, a digital service that allows its users to obtain different indicators of their health quickly, easily and in just 30 seconds. Specifically, with just a facial scan with the mobile device’s camera, the user can measure more than ten values.

Another drive to achieve 360º health products can come from collaborations. The most recent example, to name a few, is the one they signed a few days ago Orange and MAPFRE. It is a strategic alliance for the world of health. Through this alliance, the operator’s clients, both individuals and companies, will have access to a differential portfolio of health services, including immediate video consultation, medical chat, symptom evaluators, psychology and nutrition services segmented by pathology and age.

Another alliance that is gaining strength in the market is the one undertaken by Lisa Smart Insurance and Wellat Technologies that have created a new joint venture to design a new Welfare and Insurance platform. The platform will allow any organization to access personalized welfare and insurance services, rewarding the improvement of employee habits with better life and health insurance coverage, as well as donations to social entities chosen by the employee and aligned with Corporate Social Responsibility of the company.

Declared ‘health activists’, DKV has become the first insurer in the country to achieve ISO 41001 certification, the facility management service management standard whose purpose is to improve the employee experience by providing a healthier and safer work environment, reducing the impact of economic activities on the environment and increasing the efficiency of the services provided and their management to reduce waste and lower costs. In addition, the insurer launched in early June the first edition of DKV-Innolab that it is a Open Innovation call for the identification and capture of innovative mental health ideas and solutions that can respond to the main mental health challenges and add value to the company’s ecosystem.