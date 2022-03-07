Why should you eat after exercising?

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of the importance of physical activity. According to the same organization, physical inactivity is one of the main risk factors for mortality from non-communicable diseases and those people with an insufficient level of activity have a risk of death up to 30% higher than people who exercise their bodies.

Staying active reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, several types of cancer, and depression. However, despite the many benefits that exercise brings to the body, you have to be aware of how to do it the right way. It is essential that after training the muscles recover, in order to continue maintaining the rhythm and continue with a healthy lifestyle.

Origin

It comes from bodybuilding whose objective is to develop and control the muscles

The time immediately after training, specifically forty-five minutes, is known as the metabolic window. This term comes from bodybuilding, a physical activity that consists of training with weights whose objective is to develop and control the muscles.

Different studies show that just at that moment after training, the body undergoes physiological changes that allow greater absorption of nutrients. Among these is glucose, responsible for rebuilding muscle glycogen reserves, which is obtained from the carbohydrates present in the food that is eaten.

Carbohydrates are the largest source of energy for the human body, so introducing this substance into the body after exercising will allow a faster recovery to continue performing at a good pace in the days that follow.

After exercising, the body experiences a higher than usual oxygen consumption. To stop this process and start the anabolic (the recovery process), it is necessary to increase the levels of insulin in the blood. How can these important nutrients be incorporated into the body in the form of food?

Borja Lafuente, physiotherapist and professional trainer, warns that, despite the advantage of consuming these foods during the forty-five minutes after training, a balanced diet should be maintained as a habit to have a healthy lifestyle. “There are preparations for sale that contain the right amounts to consume at this time,” explains the specialist, such as the well-known post-workout shakes. However, it can also be done naturally.





A good example is milk shakes with fruits, with a high calcium content and glycemic index. Apple and banana are the most recommended fruits, although the consumption of nuts and low-fat yogurts would also work.

“Actually, the intake of these foods will not increase muscle growth, but it does favor its recovery, which is necessary to increase muscle mass,” adds Borja. Therefore, do not obsess about the metabolic window, but make sure that one recovers correctly after playing sports to have a much healthier development.