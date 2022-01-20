Why should you eat white? The expert’s answer

Eating “in white” is a simplification but which is immediately associated with a more prudent way of eating and usually less “tasty” but much healthier than a diet rich in fats and proteins: it is often not considered a real diet. that even in the face of a momentary intestinal disorder it is usually normal to think about limiting the consumption of foods that are difficult to digest.

What does “eat in white” mean?

As mentioned, in essence it means choosing to consume foods that are less “complex” to digest, and the reasons may be linked to particular intolerances or to a situation that is not optimal from a digestive point of view. For example, when you are subject to nausea, intestinal flu, constipation and irritated bowel it would be better to regularize your diet not only in the type of diet but also to make changes to the quantity.

The rules

There are several “rules” that are applicable in a more or less homogeneous way to different types of meals: for example it is strongly recommended to prefer foods with low fat, and an average protein intake, in favor of foods rich in fiber.

Furthermore, it is absolutely advisable to avoid consuming a single large meal, in favor of many small meals, so as to make digestion less difficult.

Spices, especially in large quantities, should be limited as much as possible as they are the substances that most “stimulate” and modify the digestive tract.

Among the vegetables it is better to choose zucchini, carrots, cabbage, fennel instead of onions, peppers, chillies, olives and the like, while as regards meat it is obviously better to opt for white meat in favor of the red one which can still be consumed but not overly seasoned. As for bread, it would be better to limit its use in favor of a greater consumption of pasta and rice.

It is also advisable to reduce substances such as coffee which can create problems.