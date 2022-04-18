Why shouldn’t you charge your cell phone in the car?

In general, the cell phone battery runs out at the least opportune moments, so users look for any tool to prevent the device from turning off and being left incommunicado.

To understand how optimal it is to charge the cell phone from this port, it is necessary to analyze that there are currently several types of chargers, and that the main differences lie in their charging capacity.

With this in mind, many find an alternative to charging from vehicles, but most USB ports in cars only offer 0.5 amps, a very low supply force that can start to affect the performance of the devices. This is because cell phones have a minimum recommended amount of electricity to charge without damaging their components.

Also, today, most cell phones that include fast charging may require, on average, values ​​between 2 and 3 amps, so charging them with the USB cable that provides 0.5 amps is not enough. Even the battery can be discharged faster than it is charged if we make calls or use applications such as Facebook or WhatsApp.

Although some companies are interested in this point including updated versions of the USB port (2.0 or 3.0), it is not common for cars to have a port with optimal power to charge devices.

But why does this happen? Because the USB ports of cars are not designed to charge cell phones, but are intended for lower consumption equipment such as a USB memory. Precisely, for this device, a power of 0.5 amps is enough and more than enough.

On the other hand, this also affects the level of battery consumption, taking into account that the vehicle will demand more fuel, since it must inject the cell phone from its battery at the moment the user connects it, although this only becomes significant when the car is off.

It should be noted that leaving the charger connected without the phone will also drain the vehicle’s battery, although at a much slower rate than if the cell phone were connected.

In turn, if there is no other option but to use the USB port of the car to charge the cell phone, do not worry, since once or twice it will not damage the equipment. However, it is important that this practice does not become routine.

The best option to recharge the cell phone in the car is using the cigarette lighter charger, which connects to the cigarette lighter socket (or cigarette lighter plug).

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!