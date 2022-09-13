Entertainment

Why Sienna Miller and Jude Law broke up

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

There are many interpreters who share filming and end up becoming a couple. A clear example is Brad Pitt Y Angelina Joliewho fell in love while filming Mr and Mrs smith. But of course they are not the only ones! The same thing happened with Jude Law Y Sienna Miller.

In 2004, both shared the shooting of the film Alfie. The chemistry was so surprising that they did not hesitate to bet on what they felt and began a love story. Unfortunately, It didn’t end in the best way.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Why Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Relationship Almost Didn’t Last

19 mins ago

Blue proto-drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

20 mins ago

A Friend of the Family anticipates its premiere with the full trailer – La Cosa Cine

30 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo refused a real golden bridge to stay in Europe – Foot11.com

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button