Why Sienna Miller and Jude Law broke up

There are many interpreters who share filming and end up becoming a couple. A clear example is Brad Pitt Y Angelina Joliewho fell in love while filming Mr and Mrs smith. But of course they are not the only ones! The same thing happened with Jude Law Y Sienna Miller.

In 2004, both shared the shooting of the film Alfie. The chemistry was so surprising that they did not hesitate to bet on what they felt and began a love story. Unfortunately, It didn’t end in the best way.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller when they were a couple.

For this reason Jude Law and Sienna Miller separated

After having divorced Sadie Frostthe actor crossed the path of Sienna Miller. A girl who had become the it girl of the moment, and all the fashion magazines longed to have her on their covers. Without a doubt, she was one of the most beautiful women of the 2000s and the actor soon fell at her feet.

By chance of fate, both had the opportunity to work together in the film Alfie. From the first moment, Jude Law He was fascinated with the actress and did not hesitate to start a relationship with her. During the three years that the first stage of their romance lasted, both became the most coveted couple from both England and Hollywood.

Because the photographers chased them everywhere, the infidelity of the actor ended up coming to light and causing the end of the couple. The interpreter had been caught red-handed with the nanny of his children, Daisy Wright. The little ones were the fruit of his recently broken romance with Sadie Frost. During the time they were apart, Law had a fourth child with Samantha Burke; while Miller had different love encounters.

Related news

After a long time, they decided to bet on their history again. They reconciled and even bought a beautiful mansion, which only lasted two months. Once again, they had decided to go their separate ways and put their love aside. Of course, this new break gave rise to great scandals and rumors.

The press wanted to know what the reason for the new separation was, to the point that they came to tap both of their phones to obtain information. It was thus that the amorous encounters between Sienna Miller Y Daniel Craig. Since then, the actors did not try again and separated definitively in 2011.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.