why society criticizes and fears them

When viral images emerged of Nicole Kidman posing showing off her biceps in a revealing set of Diesel for the cover of ‘Perfect’ magazine, social networks took less time than it took to do a squat to put together a digital huddle in which the muscular silhouette of the actress was the epicenter of the debate. From those who considered that such a toned woman is neither feminine nor attractive to those who pointed out that from a certain age, showing the body openly is taboo, there were many voices that once again reminded us of the fear that women have of strong women … And not just mentally speaking.

“A strong woman is a more confident and empowered woman… Why is that scary?”

“A strong woman is a more confident and empowered woman… Why is that scary? I think the feeling before a muscular woman who takes care of himself and wants to overcome every day should be admiration, not fear. On the other hand, there are many unfounded myths by which it is believed that if you train strength you will become the Incredible Hulk, and I assure you that this is physiologically impossible”, explains Nerea Povedano, Cross Training coach at Entrena Virtual, who lists the reasons why, as she puts it, “It’s very difficult to reach the Hulk’s muscle mass volume”:

The production of testosterone, hormone that among other things contributes to muscle development, in women it is much lower.

hormone that among other things contributes to muscle development, in women it is much lower. The size and distribution of muscle fibers is very different from that of men.

The proportion of these muscle fibers is also very different.

What is certain is that both Nicole Kidman and Letizia Ortiz and Renee Zelwegger are examples of muscular women with petite silhouettes. People always associate muscles with larger silhouettes. What differentiates some bodies from others? Is it a specific diet linked to training?

Diet is super important both to gain muscle and to recover

“They are examples of toned women with a slim build. It depends on the genetic predisposition and of course, the type of training you do. A workout to tone up is not the same as a workout that seeks to increase strength and muscle mass. Diet is super important both to gain muscle and to recover. If the objective is only to tone up, you can have a lower caloric diet, but to increased muscle mass and strength you need to make a surplus, that is, eat more than you spend. I am sure that both Nicole and Letizia take great care of their diet, which must be balanced and very clean to maintain that tone and those low percentages of fatPovedano comments.

The advantages of strength training

Of course there are those who have encompassed the muscular biceps of figures such as Michelle Obama and Anna Wintour within a trend, the one that carries the hackneyed “strong is the new sexy” as its flag and that represents another classic within our society: hurrying to find a label with which to encompass a dissidence in order to have one (false) illusion of control. Contrary to what some think, working on strength is essential for women not only for physical reasons, but also to improve health. From improving body composition to increasing muscle mass and reducing fat, something that, as Nerea Pvoedano explains, increase your metabolism at rest, so more calories are consumed on a daily basis, to greater mental strength thanks to the release of endorphins, weight training is vital for optimal health.

Letizia’s toned arms are always news CHEMA CLARES

They have sold us by active and passive that the feminine ideal beyond 50 (and when not?) is that of the slender woman, so muscle definition has always been viewed with suspicion. Of course: Dior frees us from having sagging triceps…

“The female body is still under constant scrutiny”

In the end, the message becomes the same as always: that the female body is still under constant scrutiny, and a strong silhouette not only goes against that XS ideal, but also carries with it an inherent message of associated strength that is not liked. those who prefer the weakness and fragility of women. That Nicole continues to show biceps and that we all continue to show chest!