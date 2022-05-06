why some applications go for 1.0 and others for 100.0

Inkscape, the professional vector graphics editor, it took 16 years to announce its version 1.0. Meanwhile, Mozilla just announced this week that Firefox 100.0 was coming, a very round number but one that also makes us wonder what is happening with the world of version numbers.

What happens is that there are basically all kinds of criteria that developers use to control their versions. There is a bit of everything here: the search for a logical order is key, but the influence of marketing and even superstition is notable in these systems.

Some take a long time, others very little.

Inkscape is not an isolated case: 6 years have passed since we went from GIMP 2.8 to GIMP 2.10, and Gparted —a well-known Open Source partitioning application— it also took almost 15 years to publish its version 1.0.

These very long cycles to reach certain version numbers contrast with the speed with which new versions of browsers such as Chrome or Firefox appear, which are already version 101.x (Chrome) and the aforementioned version 100.0 (Firefox).



The InkScape 1.0 ‘splash screen’ ended up becoming a celebration, with several artists wanting to contribute their own creations. Source: InkScape.

These differences make it difficult to appreciate how relevant is it really that an application has reached version 1.0 or version 100. In the case of Chrome or Firefox, these versions have been “one more”, but the thing is usually special when an application reaches that final and stable version 1.0, considered usually as the first really intended for mass use and deployment.

There have been changes and improvements, no doubt, but despite the “roundness” of those numbers, they have not been especially differential editions. In the case of Firefox, for example, one of the most important versions in its history was Firefox 57, popularly known as Firefox Quantum, and which included important changes both internally and externally. The number didn’t seem that important, but it really was.

marketing matters

Version 1.0 are usually very important, But that doesn’t mean that they are perfect.. Over time one can revisit those versions and understand that in perspective they might be “acceptable” even though in many ways they seem to deserve a lower version number. Windows 1.0 was terrible, but at least it was something and above all it responded to a clear need: to release something that at least seemed stable and final. Marketing was a fundamental part of that launch.



The mythical announcement of Firefox 1.0 in The New York Times was a milestone for a browser that wanted to stand up to the almighty Internet Explorer.

It is far from the only case in which the influence of this marketing is clear. Let’s go back to the case of Firefox: Firefox 1.0 appeared in November 2004 —the old rocker would even advertise on a double page in The New York Times (here the PDF) to commemorate that milestone—, and it would take us almost seven years to get to Firefox 4.0. From there Mozilla decided that that numbering and development cycle did not work, and began to use the so-called “rapid development cycle” with stable versions every 6 weeks.

One of the main reasons – if it was not the main one – was that Google Chrome had also started to launch new versions at full speed, even when the improvements between them were logically minor. What mattered was not so much versions with very round numbers and big changes: what mattered was to demonstrate that the software did not stop changing and improving.

Semantic versioning is the preferred system

If there is a software version numbering scheme that has triumphed in recent decades, it is “semantic versioning” (SemVer), a specification that makes use of three numbers separated by a period with the format Major.Minor.Patch:





That schema can be accompanied by other elements such as a development phase tag (2.1.1-beta) or build number (2.1.1.1024). This type of versioning system is functional and allows you to quickly identify how “relevant” one version is when comparing it to another.

Thus, a jump from version 1.1.10 to version 1.1.11 will probably not be significant, but a jump to version 1.2.0 or even 2.0.0 often implies that there are important new features in those more rounded versions. From there, some developers can make those version numbers compatible with more descriptive names that also allow identifying “how final” a newly released version is. They are usually used:

Alpha : early stage of development, very unstable, software status not recommended for end users

: early stage of development, very unstable, software status not recommended for end users Beta : development progresses, these versions are already suitable to be able to test most of the functions without too many problems.

: development progresses, these versions are already suitable to be able to test most of the functions without too many problems. Release Candidate (RC): version that, except for last minute changes, will end up being the final version.

It’s my software and I number it however I want

This semantic versioning system is one of the most widespread, but it is certainly not the only one. They can change things like the limits of the chosen numbers (that they do not exceed 9 so that there are no versions like 1.5.45, for example) or the separators (bars or hyphens instead of points, or a combination of all of them).





There are systems that make use of some type of information about the date associated with the launch. Not necessarily the day, month and year, but the current year of release is frequently used: tell FIFA or the Microsoft Office that have been appearing over the years.

Some people make use of very particular date systems: the distribution Ubuntu Linux takes advantage of a “year.month” scheme in which in reality the month only changes between two —they launch in April, “04” or in October, “10”— and what changes is the year. Thus, we have that the most recent version was Ubuntu 22.04 and the previous one was Ubuntu 21.10.

The thing with Ubuntu does not end there, by the way: each new version not only has its own numbering, but a name with two rather curious words and with two rules: 1) the initials are the same and follow the alphabetic sequence in each version and 2) they have the format “qualifier + animal”. In Canonical —the company that created Ubuntu— they also use adjectives and peculiar animals: Ubuntu 21.10 was “Impish Indri” (“naughty indri”), and Ubuntu 22.04 is “Jammy Jellyfish” (“lucky jellyfish”).

Microsoft itself is quite peculiar with its operating system names, be careful, you have to differentiate their versions. We have a good example in Windows, which has been changing its scheme. From the 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 editions (and 3.1, which had a huge launch event in Japan) they went on to release editions with the year (Windows 95, Windows 98 or Windows 2000) a little later.





They then went on to names that they didn’t follow any particular series (Windows XP, Windows Me, Windows Vista) and interspersed them with the current numerical sequence: Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, from Windows 9 nothing, Windows 10 and, finally, Windows 11.

As we say, the names are deceiving, because Microsoft has followed a more or less consistent sequence with the versions. Even so, it still confuses us a bit that, for example, Windows 11 is the name of the operating system, but the version is still Windows 10.0.x, perhaps because, after all, Windows 11 is mostly Windows 10 with sheet metal and paint.

Apple also confuses with names and versions of its operating systems for its computers. We have gone from the classic Mac OS to Mac OS X, then to OS X and finally to the current macOS. Apple also used sequential version numbers and an additional name. For many years that name was a feline, to later stop being geographical locations in the United States.





Thus, from Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah we went, for example, to Mac OS 10.6 Snow Leopard, to OS X 10.9 Mavericks or to the current macOS 12 Monterey, which together with the previous macOS 11 Big Sur (which came with the M1) has now passed to a unique sequence number forgetting the “10.x” prefix.

And while we’re talking about weird version number stories, it is almost impossible not to talk about the kernel or Linux kernel, which for several years maintained a very particular scheme. Version numbers partly followed semantic versioning, but they did so with two branches. “Stable” kernels had an even minor number, while “developing” kernels had an odd minor number.

That way, one could tell that the 2.3 kernels were from the development branch, and the 2.4s were the stable kernel releases into which those 2.3 kernels “matured”. That system was abandoned in 2004 with the release of the 2.6 kernel, and since then it has followed a rapid development cycle with a succession of releases with a new kernel every few weeks. As Kernel.org explains, when deciding to switch to the next higher number, it is done simply “when the number after the dot starts to look ‘too big’. There is no other reason.”

In all this curious little chaos there is also a certain superstition. Microsoft Office 2007 had internal version 12. When Microsoft released the next version in 2010, it was named after that year, Microsoft Office 2010, but the internal version number was 14, thus avoiding that number 13 which for many is bad luck.

The Symbian platform also avoided using the number 4 — welcome to tetraphobia, the aversion to the number four — in its releases “as a gesture of kindness to its Asian customers.” OnePlus also avoided this and went from OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 5 directly.

All this suggests the distant future of the versions of the applications and products that we use. Will there be a Firefox 1245.0? A Windows 106? A FIFA 381? Who knows.

Image: Firefox