Why some Google features come to iOS sooner than Android

Share

According to colleagues at PhoneArena, the reason why some Google features come to iOS before Android is purely economic.

We recently told you that the Google app on Android had received a new feature that allowed you to delete the last 15 minutes of your browsing history. But, without a doubt, the most curious thing about this news is that this feature was already available on iOS since July last year and that is why we wonder why the American giant took eight months to add this feature to its Android app.

But, this is not the first time Some Google features come to iOS sooner than Android and that is why we are going to tell you why this could happen.

Google bows to Apple so that it continues to pay to use its search engine

According to the colleagues of PhoneArena, the reason that explains why some Google functions arrive before iOS than Android is merely economic, because, as you already know, Google pays Apple a millionaire amount every year so that Google Search to be the default search engine on iPhones.

Google apps for iOS are updated with interesting news

In this sense, analysts at Bernstein Securities assure that Google would have paid 15,000 million dollars in 2021 to ensure that the default search engine of the iPhone was Google Search and, therefore, it can be assumed that the advertising revenue that the Mountain View-based company received last year thanks to this agreement would exceed 15,000 million dollars.

This is the reason why employees of Apple stores in the US use Android phones

For all the above, everything seems to indicate that the reason why some of Google’s functions arrive before iOS than Android is because the American giant wants to keep Apple happy and thus not lose all the advertising revenue generated by its search engine on the iPhone, since if the Cupertino company is unhappy it could opt for create your own search engine (something that has been rumored in the past) or even for reaching an agreement with Microsoft so that Bing was the default search engine on iPhones.

Related topics: Google

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!