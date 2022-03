Why Spider-Man became the first multi-billion dollar movie after the pandemic

Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?

1 – Ke$ha, 35, singer, born Kesha Rose Sebert, Los Angeles, CA, 1987.

2- Chris Martin, 45 years old, singer-songwriter (Coldplay), born in Exeter, Devon, England, 1977.

3 – Tim Kazurinsky, 72, comedian, writer (Saturday Night Live), Jonestown, Pennsylvania, 1950.

4 – Emilio Estefan – 69 years old – musician (Miami Sound Machine), Havana, Cuba, 1953.

5- Eva Mendes – 48 years old – actress (training day) Miami – Florida 1974.

6- Tom Arnold, 63, actor (Roseanne), Ottumwa, 1959.

7 – Bryan Cranston, 66, actor (Breaking Bad), San Fernando Valley, California, 1956.

8 – Aidan Quinn, 63, actor (practical magic), Chicago, Illinois, 1959.

9- David Hume Kennerley, 75, photographer, Rosenburg, Oregon, 1947.

10- Bad Bunny, 28, rapper, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, 1994.

11- Bobby McFerrin, 72, jazz musician, New York, New York, 1950.

12- Barbara Feldon, 81, actress (Get Smart), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 1941.

13- Adam Clayton, 62, musician (U2), Dublin, Ireland, 1960.

14- Tamara Tony, 63, actress (24, Law & Order: SVU), McKeesport, Pennsylvania, 1959.

15- Mark McGrath, 54, singer (Sugar Ray), Newport Beach, California 1968.

16- Alan Tudyk, 51, Actor (Firefly), El Paso, Texas, 1971.

17 – Hozier – 32 – singer-songwriter born Andrew Hozier Brin, Bray County Wicklow, Ireland, 1990.

18- Lily Collins – 33 years old – actress (The Last Tycoon) Guildford – England 1989.

19- Bruce Willis, 67, actor (The Sixth Sense), Idar Oberstein, West Germany (now Germany), 1955.

20- Spike Lee 65, Director (Do the Right Thing), Producer, Atlanta, Georgia, 1957.

21- Kevin Federline – 44 years old – dancer – Fresno City – California, 1978.

22- George Benson, 79, singer and guitarist, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 1943.

23- Catherine Keener – 63 years old – Actress (Capote) Miami – Florida 1959.

24- Star Jones, 60, television personality, Baden, North Carolina, 1962.

25- Ryan Lewis, 34, musician, Puyallup, Washington, 1988.

26- Keira Knightley – 37 years old – actress (Pirates of the Caribbean), Teddington, Middlesex, England, 1985.

27- Polly Perrett – 53 years old – Actress (NCIS) New Orleans Los Angeles 1969.

28- Vince Vaughn, 52, actor (Wedding Crashers), Minneapolis, Minnesota, 1970.

29- Lucy Lawless – 54 – Actress (Xena) Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand, 1968.

30- Tracy Chapman, 58, singer, Cleveland, Ohio, 1964.

31- Chloe Chow, 40, film director (Nomadland), Chow Ting, Beijing, China, 1982.