why stay fit and best exercises for seniors

Do exercise and regular physical activity is important for the physical and mental health of almost everyone, including older adults. Regular physical activity has been shown to help prevent and control noncommunicable diseases (heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and several types of cancer), maintain weight, and improve quality of life.

According to the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SEGG), approximately 60% of adults do not exercise regularly and 30% are completely sedentary. The level of physical activity decreases with age, this is especially significant after 65 years and more than half of this population group does not have an established plan to start an exercise program.

There’s no room for him sedentary lifestyle and age is not an excuse either, because you can achieve an exercise routine adapted to the circumstances of each person. In general, according to these specialists, the prescription of exercise in the elderly should consist of aerobic exercise, strength training, balance and flexibility.

Resistance or aerobic exercises

They are regular exercises maintained over time, also of regular intensity, such as walking, cycling or swimming. The SEGG recommends doing it at least five times a week, with a duration of about twenty to sixty minutes per session, starting the exercise progressively.

The benefits: improves cardiovascular function, lowers basal heart rate and blood pressure, and contributes to lowering blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

Strengthening and bodybuilding exercises

Strengthening exercises strengthen and strengthen the muscleswhich helps maintain or strengthen autonomy and delay dependency, in addition to preventing osteoporosis, polyarthrosis and falls.

balance exercises

As explained by the SEGG, they are slow exercises to maintain position and precision when walking.

flexibility exercises

The elasticity and flexibility decrease with age, something that is further accentuated by bone deformities, muscle weakness, shortening of the tendons and decreased tissue elasticity. Hence, these types of exercises are essential.

In fact, they prevent a very common problem in the elderly: falls, reducing the risk of hip fractures, vertebral fractures and other accidents.

From Harvard Medical School, they put some example exercises. Planks are one option, because they create contractions of the core, arm, and shoulder muscles while one is held in a pushup position. The key is to stay as rigid as possible. Another option is the opposite arm and leg raise.





