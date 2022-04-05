Why Steve Jobs’ salary was only a dollar when he worked at Apple

One of the most striking episodes in the life of SIve Jobsa figure that already generates intense reactions among the entrepreneurs who admire him, was his dismissal by the Apple board of directors. But when he returned as CEO of the company after a 12-year absence, the tycoon started earning just a dollar a year, an unthinkable strategy for most executives who idolize him. In this sense, it is a decision that cannot be understood if not only the business context of Apple is appreciated, but also the lessons that can be learned from it.

Apple was in a very delicate situation in terms of its financial position, and Jobs’ gesture was one of solidarity and motivation for your team. It could afford it, of course, without sacrificing its quality of life, but with one less source of monetary pressure, the company found it easier to monetize its business efforts.

None of this would have been an option if its co-founder had not expressed, as he said several times, a genuine liking for the work he did and the love he had for the work of Apple. It is an ideal model to review what is worth doing if we did not care about money.

Investment

In any case, it would be wrong to think that there was no monetary motivation. In a certain way, Jobs was investing in Applesince his real income from the company came from the dividends that corresponded to him as the owner of five and a half million shares, which were worth more than $2 billion when he retired from the post in 2011.

It is an incentive that directly rewards the performance of the company, much more than a salary that is guaranteed no matter how the company is doing, and several CEOs in the US technology sector have adopted it. In addition, it demonstrates the commitment to long-term goals, a detail that may not seem like much, but that generates valuable confidence among investors.