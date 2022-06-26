why Steve McQueen had to beg Michelle Rodriguez to star in his movie
Michelle Rodriguez, who plays one of the main characters in Widows, Steve McQueen’s crime thriller, hesitated for a long time before accepting this role. For reasons specific to its history.
widowsa detective thriller from British director Steve McQueen (who triumphed at the 2014 Oscars with Twelve Years a Slave), is broadcast tonight for the first time on France 2. The story begins with a nocturnal robbery in Chicago, which ends in the death of the four thieves, chased and shot dead by the police. The widow of the mastermind of the band, Veronica played by Viola Davis, then undergoes the threats of the criminal Jamal Mannings (Brian Tyree Henry), who claims from her the two million dollars that her husband and his gang had just stolen from her. Veronica decides to turn to the other widows of her husband’s accomplices, Linda, Alice and Belle, played by Michelle Rodriguez, the revelation Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo respectively, to convince them to carry out another heist to find this money. Only Linda and Alice agree to follow her in this crazy enterprise.
“My mother was that woman”
Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Linda, a mother of two struggling to keep her family and her clothing store afloat, initially turned down Steve McQueen when he offered her the role. The British director at the British magazine vogue that he “literally had to beg” the franchise actress Fast and Furious so that she agrees to play this character which made her feel uncomfortable. Always at vogueMichelle Rodriguez explained that she initially said “no” because she did not want to play such a weak woman. “It’s the epitome of everything I despise. The horror of having your security and your life ripped from under your feet, I hate that. That’s the thing about poverty: you come from nothing, like I I did. I’ve always found poverty repulsive.” And the actress confided that she felt a special connection with this character, adding: “My mother was that woman.”
The image of the Latin woman
According to Steve McQueen, the actress, known for playing tough characters, did not want to play a role “submissive to men” or lend her features to a woman “beholden to a man”. In the film’s press kit, the actress further explained her feelings about the role: “Projecting such an image of my character was my main fear, I who have always attached myself to embodying women who are as independent as possible. I am particularly sensitive to the image of the Latino woman having to face the machismo of our culture. C is my workhorse”.