Why subscribe to Amazon Prime? All the advantages

Amazon Prime is the service of Amazon famous all over the world for the possibility of receiving fast shipping on millions of products for sale on e-commerce. However, what many are unaware of is that the benefits are not only limited to the fast delivery service, but it is also possible to receive a wide range of benefits all included in the Prime membership, which we remember has 30 day free trial and then a cost of € 3.99 / month or € 36 / year (equivalent to € 3 / month), at the user’s choice.

Why subscribe to Prime: a list of all the benefits

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days

The advantages of the Amazon Prime subscription

The benefits of subscribing to Amazon Prime include:

Access to Prime Video , with which you can watch for free all movies and TV series of the platform, such as The Boys, Good Omens and Carnival Row and the best matches of the UEFA Champions League Wednesday evening.

, with which you can watch for free of the platform, such as The Boys, Good Omens and Carnival Row and the Wednesday evening. Access to Prime Gaming , the online platform that allows you to download and play full indie games for free , unblock content and feature extras on hundreds of video games (such as GTA Online, FIFA 22, League of Legends, etc.) and the possibility to subscribe for free every month to a Twitch channel among partner streamers (including all the features of the Twitch channel normally reserved for those who subscribe to specific subscriptions).

, the online platform that allows you to , unblock content and extras on hundreds of video games (such as GTA Online, FIFA 22, League of Legends, etc.) and the possibility to subscribe for free every month to a among partner streamers (including all the features of the Twitch channel normally reserved for those who subscribe to specific subscriptions). Access to Amazon Music Prime , a sort of reduced version of Amazon Music Unlimited (which instead costs € 9.99 / month) with which you can listen to a selection of about 2 million songs and hundreds of playlists, without advertising and with the possibility of download for reproduction offline .

, a sort of reduced version of Amazon Music Unlimited (which instead costs € 9.99 / month) with which you can listen to a selection of and hundreds of playlists, and with the possibility of for reproduction . Access to Prime Reading , also a limited version of the twin Kindle Unlimited (which instead costs € 9.99 / month) and which allows you to read hundreds of eBooks for free from smartphones and tablets, via the Kindle app (for iOS and Android) or directly from Kindle Fire / other Kindle device.

, also a limited version of the twin Kindle Unlimited (which instead costs € 9.99 / month) and which allows you to read hundreds of eBooks for free from smartphones and tablets, via the Kindle app (for iOS and Android) or directly from Kindle Fire / other Kindle device. 30 minutes early access at Lightning offers compared to non-Prime users e Amazon Photos, the digital storage space on Amazon Drive to carry out upload free and unlimited for photos and up to 5GB for videos.

Let’s take a closer look at each of these benefits.



Fast shipping with Amazon Prime

The ability to purchase products on Amazon with free shipping and delivery in 1 business day it is certainly one of the greatest benefits of the Amazon Prime service. Currently, for about 2 million products and for most of the Italian postal codes, delivery is guaranteed in 1 working day starting from the payment date on e-commerce.

Otherwise it is still possible to benefit from deliveries in maximum 2-3 working days on millions of other products on the platform.

Try Amazon Prime (30 days FREE)

Amazon Prime Video





Prime Video (source: primevideo.com)

Amazon.com’s video on demand service.

As mentioned, with a single Prime subscription it is possible not only to receive the guarantee of fast shipping on many of the products present online, but also to access a series of additional services completely free of charge. Between these, Prime Video it is certainly one of the most loved by users, who can access a multimedia catalog full of streaming TV series, films and the best matches of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Recall that the Amazon Original series include:

The Boys;

Good Omens;

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel;

Carnival Row;

The Wilds;

The man in the high castle;

Hanna.

Prime Gaming with Amazon Prime





Prime Gaming (source: gaming.amazon.com)

The platform for video games, game content and free Twitch channel subscriptions.

Also Prime Gaming falls within the value proposition reserved for free to all Prime customers. This particular platform allows you to unlock content, skills, characters, vehicles, skins and many other bonuses for all Amazon-affiliated video games (offers are limited-time), as well as the ability to play indie games for free – by definition those video games usually developed by small teams / by a single developer, such as Minecraft, Divinity Original Sin 2, Hollow Knight and Outer Wilds – and a monthly subscription to a Twitch channel, among those present in dashboard.

Try Amazon Prime (30 days FREE)

Amazon Music Prime





Prime Music (source: amazon.it/music/prime)

Amazon Prime Music for streaming millions of songs, downloads and zero ads.

Another important service included with Prime is Amazon Music (not to be confused with Music Unlimited, which instead is paid separately), which gives the possibility to stream about two million songs without commercial interruptions, radio and playlists and with offline listening with unlimited skips and the ability to listen to music on all iOS and Android devices, thanks to the dedicated app, or with Alexa.

Prime Reading

Also Prime Reading (which is not Kindle Unlimited, the cost of which is separate) is part of the Amazon Prime package, with the ability to access a selection of regularly updated eBooks usable from Android or iOS devices (with “Kindle” app) and from Kindle or Tablet Fire.

Amazon Photos





Amazon Photos (source: amazon.com)

Amazon Photos allows you to upload photos to Amazon Drive and make backups.

Among the other advantages of Prime users, there is the possibility of using the service Amazon Photos, which entitles you to unlimited storage for photos and up to 5GB for videos on Amazon Drive.



You can upload photos directly from your computer or else device as well as back up your media using the Amazon Photos app.

Lightning Deals and Amazon Prime Days

Finally, only those who activate the Prime service can participate in Prime Day, an event that usually lasts 48 hours characterized by numerous discounts and offers. Prime users will also enjoy the option of 30-minute early access to Lightning offers compared to users not registered to Amazon Prime, both during Prime Day – where there is a surge in discounts and lightning promotions – and throughout the year.

Try Amazon Prime (30 days FREE)