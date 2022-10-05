Why ‘tacky’ Khloe Kardashian will make her ‘independent’ daughter True test her limits, expert reveals

In this week’s Reading the Stars – the US Sun’s astrology column from The AstroTwins – Ophira and Tali Edut reveal what awaits the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, are currently two peas in a pod – but stars are showing the four-year-old can show an independent streak that could be difficult for “sticky” Khloe.

TRUE: ARIES

“Khloe (a cancer) and True are the same signs as Kourtney and Penelope backwards! say the AstroTwins, who predicted that Kourt and her daughter could work together one day.

“The Aries-Cancer bond as mother and daughter is powerful and playful. They are both strong leaders and individuals, but in different ways.

“The difference here is that Khloé will be protective and ‘clingy’, while True is an independent Aries who will likely want to test her limits and assert her independence. »

But what did little Kardashian-Thompson get from her dad?

Born under this active and competitive star sign, True will likely inherit her father Tristan Thompson’s athletic abilities.

“However, her dreamy and compassionate Pisces Moon might also make her a bit shy.

“She has a track record of a natural leader but also someone who, like her mother, has a heart of gold, especially for anyone who is hurting. »

NEW BABY: LEO

“His name hasn’t been released yet, but Khloe’s new cub, born via surrogate, is likely an affectionate mama boy who can’t get enough cuddles and closeness,” the twins say.

“Luckily, the Cancer mom is there 100% for that!

“Although her fire sign nature is different from Khloé’s (she’s a water sign), Leo children tend to be extremely loyal to their families – a requirement for any Kardashian. »

