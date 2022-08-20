Why Taylor Swift Once Said Her Pet Cat Owes Her $40 Million

Taylor Swift fans know the singer adores her three pet cats, and they often appear in her music videos. The pop star loves her feline companions so much, she even starred in the 2019 film Cats. But Swift once publicly claimed that one of her pets owed her a large sum of money — $40 million, to be exact. Here’s why the singer said her cat owed her millions of dollars.

Taylor Swift once tweeted that her cat, Meredith Grey, owed her $40 million

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed “cat lady” and she currently has three furry companions: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Swift acquired Meredith Grey, a Scottish Fold, before the other two cats, on Halloween 2011. She named the cat after the titular star of the TV show. Grey’s Anatomyportrayed by actress Ellen Pompeo.

“Meredith is one of the best cats,” Swift said of her feline friend (per Inquisitr). “She leaves no hairs or hairballs and she is never aggressive or scared of people. »

Meredith Gray may not be aggressive, but her claws are sharp. On March 14, 2015, Swift tweeted a photo of a long red stripe down her thigh.

“GREAT WORK MEREDITH,” the singer wrote (per Yahoo). “I WAS JUST TRYING TO LOVE YOU AND NOW YOU OWE ME $40 MILLION. »

Taylor Swift tweeted her cat owed her money following reports she insured her legs for $40million

The singer shared her tweet just days after learning she had insured her legs for $40 million. On March 10, 2015, TMZ reported that Swift and her team had her legs assessed for injury insurance, and they were valued at $20 million each.

But it’s unclear whether Swift went through the insurance process, and her tweet appeared to poke fun at the idea.

The singer wouldn’t be the only artist to sign up for a body parts policy. Heidi Klum’s legs are insured for $2.2 million, while Rihanna and Jamie Lee Curtis each have their legs insured for $1 million (per person).

One of the singer’s pets could actually afford to pay the sum

Meredith Gray may not be able to afford Taylor Swift’s $40 million legs, but one of her other cats could.

Olivia Benson, Swift’s other Scottish Fold, is the second richest cat in the world (according to the New York Post). Olivia has a massive net worth of $97 million. Grumpy Cat is the only feline to surpass Olivia, with a net worth of $99.5 million.

Swift’s second cat earned her impressive fortune by appearing in several commercials, including commercials for Keds and Diet Coke. She has also been featured in some of Swift’s music videos. Olivia is so easy to photograph that she even has her own Instagram account.

Meredith Gray occasionally appears in Swift’s music videos, but other than that, fans don’t see her much. In April 2021, the pop star shared a video on Instagram explaining why she doesn’t post many photos of Meredith.

“It’s just a really private little chat,” Swift said. “She likes her stuff to be kept to herself. She doesn’t like having a camera pointed in her face, and who can blame her. So that’s your update on Meredith.

Maybe Olivia Benson could loan her sister the funds if she had to pay Swift for the leg scratch.

