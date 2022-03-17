Why temporarily suspend actions of Grupo Aval and Banco de Bogotá – Financial Sector – Economy

Grupo Aval reported that, while a spin-off process of the Central American subsidiary BAC Holding is perfected, transactions on the Colombian Stock Exchange of its shares, as well as those of Banco de Bogotá shares, will be suspended.

This Monday the company reported that, as part of the operation communicated to the market on September 15, 2021, the Financial Superintendence approved the operation through which Endorsement Group will spin off (separate) in favor of its shareholders the shares of BAC Holding International Corp., (BHI) that it will receive as a result of a similar operation of 75 percent of this holding that Banco de Bogotá will spin off in favor of its current shareholders.

(It may interest you: The Fed raised its rates for the first time since 2018)

This is the main reason why Grupo Aval and the Bank of Bogota requested the Colombian Stock Exchange to suspend the trading of the shares (ordinary and preferred in the case of Grupo Aval and the ordinary shares of the banking entity, between March 22 and 29.

Grupo Aval reported that the last trading day prior to the suspension will be this Friday, March 18.

(Also read: Nearly 20 companies will distribute $21 billion among their shareholders)

Within the suspension period, Grupo Aval said that it plans to carry out the demerger transaction of Banco de Bogotá, the improvement of the demerger operation of Grupo Aval, the completion of the merger operation between BAC Holding International Corp. (surviving and absorbing entity), SB Bogotá and SB Aval, and the listing of BHI’s shares on the Colombian Stock Exchange.

Thus, once the required operations are completed, trading of Grupo Aval and Banco de Bogotá shares is expected to resume on March 30, 2022.

One of the main consequences of these movements will be the listing of Leasing Bogotá Panamá in the Colombian stock exchange.

* The company Grupo Aval is part of the business group that controls the company Casa Editorial EL TIEMPO.

BRIEFCASE

Also find in Economy:

Check your credit history and your risk score from your cell phone

This was the expropriation of pension savings in Argentina

The airlines that received the most complaints in 2021