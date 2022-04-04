Why the 2002 Oscars red carpet is considered the worst

(CNN) — This week marks two decades since Hollywood gave one of its worst-received red carpets of all time. On a night where “A Beautiful Mind” and the first installment of “The Lord of the Rings” were winners, the 2002 Oscars, in true Y2K style, were plagued with suspenders, bare midriffs and evening gowns formless



At the time, former Cosmopolitan editor Marcelle d’Argy Smith called the gala a “night of fashion goofs,” before criticizing various stars for their efforts. Julia Roberts, in a black Armani dress, looked “bored”; Whoopi Goldberg, who hosted the ceremony dressed as a glittering peacock, brought “a kind of circus element to the event”; and Barbra Streisand was “wrapped” in a burgundy velvet “wrap/tent/curtain.”

The year’s best supporting actress, Jennifer Connelly, received more criticism and opted for an aqua tulle dress and mismatched scarf (a shade described by Smith as “pale manure color” and by the Scripps News Agency Howard as “phlegm color”). Elsewhere, Cameron Diaz divided opinion in a floral print dress, ’80s Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland donned an ill-advised bejeweled bindi, and Faith Hill took a painfully literal approach by referencing her performance in “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in a rainbow strappy Versace dress.

However, the night will always be remembered for one of the most reviled outfits in Oscar history: Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous “goth” dress. Alexander McQueen’s shapeless creation featured a taffeta skirt and sheer bodice that left little to the imagination. The actress’s heavy eye makeup and braid helped secure the suit’s spot on “worst dressed” lists for years.

In a characteristically curt critique of the evening’s styles, veteran Vogue editor Suzy Menkes, then of the International Herald Tribune, wrote that Paltrow, evidently braless, “looked like she was going to see her personal trainer.” She (she also described Connolly as “sad as a drowned nymph”). The Guardian’s fashion writer Jess Cartner-Morley wrote that the star “failed terribly” with “gap year braids, gothic eye makeup and old-fashioned jewellery”.

Arguably the worst was yet to come. At the Vanity Fair afterparty, “Meet Joe Black” star Claire Forlani wore what can only be described as a sequined bodice held up by dangerously thin straps; Selma Blair arrived in a barely-there fringed dress that looked more like a threadbare tablecloth, and Heather Mills opted for a bizarre two-piece with bare waist. Actress-writer Suzanne Somers’ gown could easily have served as cheap curtains, and TV host Daisy Fuentes showed up in jeans and a blouse, as if she had forgotten it was one of Hollywood’s most exclusive parties.

The most boring “of all time”

What really rankled fashion critics was not the well-intentioned failures, but the collective lack of ambition. Just a year after Björk’s unforgettable and eccentric swan dress, the 2002 red carpet felt like a modest, low-risk affair.

Maybe it was for a good reason. Held just six months after the 9/11 attacks, the event was shrouded in over-the-top security and an understandably restrained atmosphere. Armed police stood guard, stars were sent through metal detectors, and fashionistas lucky enough to land a seat on the red carpet had to undergo new background checks, the LA Times reported. In keeping with the national mood, numerous stars arrived in respectfully understated dresses, with Reese Witherspoon, Glenn Close, Helen Hunt and Renée Zellweger among the many celebrities who wore black that night.

However, this was not an excuse for Menkes. Calling the efforts of attendees “the most boring Oscars outfits of all time,” the reviewer singled out Naomi Watts’s slinky, corseted gown among a “sea of ​​black,” writing that “even Gucci, normally a bet sure of sexy clothes” had made the star look “sedated”.

Samantha Critchell, then fashion writer for the Associated Press, was more diplomatic, describing the evening’s red carpet as a “conservative” fashion in which “a lot of stars played it safe.” Looking back 20 years later, she attributed her style choices not to 9/11, but to the unease surrounding the growing interest in red carpet style.

“In the early 2000s, fashion became a microcosm for the rest of the world,” he told CNN in a phone interview. “I started covering the red carpet in Jennifer Lopez’s Versace dress that no one knows how it stayed on her site (at the 2000 Grammys); until then we hadn’t done fashion coverage in the media.

“We realized that those dresses were going to define you. And I think it had more to do with the rise of fashion as a force in pop culture, and a force in real time, and realizing that people were sitting in home judging those outfits.

“Until then there was no E! and no pre-event, and I think the election was probably safer for not knowing how to navigate through it.”

As for edgier looks, Critchell theorized that many celebrities went “against the stereotype” by offering something unexpected or different from previous carpets. wore to the 1997 ceremony, as Jennifer Lopez’s classic gown and bouffant hairstyle were juxtaposed with the more edgy styles for which she had become famous.

Even Paltrow’s suit can be seen as an attempt to avoid being typecast, Critchell said. “She had been the princess a few years earlier (in 1999) in that pink Ralph Lauren dress, and I think she went against that,” she added.

“Celebrities didn’t have the opportunity to show their other sides the way they do now. You know them, you know what their style is, you know their opinion on everything. But it wasn’t unusual that in 2002, or any of those other years (before social networks), someone would play against what I was doing before, because I didn’t want to be stereotyped”.

rays of hope

There were a handful of hits among the flops that night. Kate Winslet’s one-shouldered Ben de Lisi dress was widely praised, and the men fared better among critics, with Will Smith praising her Ozwald Boateng suit and his gold tie.

However, there was only one winner, both on the red carpet and on the awards stage. On her way to becoming the first black woman to win the Oscar for best actress, Halle Berry dazzled in a dress that turned the fortunes of her designer, Elie Saab. Like Paltrow’s suit, it consisted of a sheer top and taffeta skirt, though Berry exuded glamor in crimson and champagne, with strategically placed floral details completing the look.

“I think Halle Berry’s costume has stood the test of time,” Critchell said. “It’s not a dress anyone would wear today, but she was prom queen. She was predicted to win and, as fashion writers, we were all waiting her turn. It fit the moment; it was memorable and it was suitable for a better actress.

However, while the suit is now considered one of the best in Oscar history, it wasn’t a hit with everyone on the night.

Cartner-Morley of The Guardian wrote that Berry’s outfit, with its “eye-catching embroidered fishnet bodice”, had given “plenty to be ashamed of”.

His contrary opinion serves as a reminder that good red carpet style is in the eye of the beholder, and thus the question of whether 2002 was the worst year of the Oscars depends, as always, on who you ask. Indeed, given the current interest in all things year 2000, a renaissance that has heralded the return of low-rise jeans, crop tops, and butterfly darts, the power of hindsight (and of Gen Z fashion watchers) may be kinder to the 2002 rug than you might expect.

“I don’t think it was the worst,” Critchell said. “I don’t know if there will be a moment that can be defined as such. But it was a different time.”