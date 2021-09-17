Why the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador causes debate

Bitcoin has been legal tender in El Salvador for 10 days, but its adoption by President Nayib Bukele does not find everyone in agreement.

A divisive choice

Alongside the enthusiasts of the crypto community who experience this as an experiment (perhaps to be repeated on a large scale in a larger country), many fear that this choice has negative implications, not to mention harmful.

In fact, by some of the local population, Bitcoin adoption was seen as one proof of President Bukele’s authoritarian attitude. Elected in 2019, the mainstream media refers to him by giving him the unflattering appellation of populist.

That he is a divisive president, the peaceful protests that have taken place in the past weeks, and those of recent days, prove it.

In fact, on Wednesday, there were violent protests with thousands in the streets expressing their dissent against the government.

The protest also resulted in violent acts, which saw among the “victims” one of the “Chivo points” where they find space Chivo’s ATMs for Bitcoin, the national app that acts as a wallet.

One of these was set on fire.

Tuvieron hasta el descaro de quemar una bandera de El Salvador 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WY9Tcts2Da – CINCO 🇸🇻 (@cinco_zavala) September 15, 2021

President Bukele commented with sarcasm, although there is talk of infiltrators among the demonstrators, the images suggest an episode in some way organized or at least tolerated.

Chivo’s problems

The first days dBitcoins as legal tender in El Salvador have been marked with Technical Problems, as well as from protests.

In fact, it would seem that the numerous downloads of the Chivo app have sent the systems into a tailspin. This made sure that ATMs have also been out of order.

According to most of the international press the download record should not suggest the success of Bitcoin, when the opportunity to have the 30 dollars included.

The consequences of El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin

Regardless of these incidents, the adoption of Bitcoin by the Central American state has raised numerous questions.

Having Bitcoin as legal currency implies using it in all respects for every function. Now, someone tried to imagine a mortgage in Bitcoin.

What interest rate should be applied?

And given its volatility, how can it be returned?

And if in 10-20 years Bitcoin no longer exists, what would become of that mortgage?

There is no reason to see why Bitcoin should disappear in 10.20 years. On the contrary, the current conditions, including the price and the interest of governments and institutions, suggest that BTC is here to stay.

There is, however, a much more important question. According to President Bukele, with the adoption of Bitcoin, remittances (on which the economy is based) would allow save $ 400 million a year, which would otherwise have been spent on commissions.

And that is enough to justify the law. The path will not be smooth, like admits the same president:

“We have set ourselves too high a challenge (to launch everything in 3 months) and we have made mistakes, but we are correcting them and hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans can already use their Chivowallet without problems. Soon all those who wish will be able to enjoy its benefits ”.

All that remains is to see if that of El Salvador will remain an isolated case. But others villages they would be ready to follow him.