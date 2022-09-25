Why the author of ‘Mary Poppins’ hated Walt Disney’s musical movie until the end of her days

‘Mary Poppins’ is already cinema history. The mythical musical is not only the Disney film with the most Oscar nominations, but it has earned a place in our hearts as moviegoers with its charismatic characters, her catchy songs and Julie Andrews as the absolute protagonist. PL Travers did not agree, the author of the novels who hated this adaptation until the end of her days.

If you have seen the movie ‘Meeting Mr. Banks’, the creative differences between PL Travers (performed by Emma Thompson) and Walt Disney (played by Tom Hanks) when it comes to bringing ‘Mary Poppins’ to the big screen they will be familiar to you. However, considering that the film was produced by Walt Disney Pictures, it is not surprising to find certain inaccuracies regarding the author’s reticence.

Although in the film, in the end, Travers loses his prejudices and sees the adaptation in a more friendly way, the reality is something different: the author never gave her approval to the film of 1964 and strongly opposed it from start to finish.

The mouse factory was 20 years behind Travers’ story, which Walt Disney discovered through his daughters’ love for those novels. The author resisted tooth and nail to cede her rights to him, because of her “commercial nonsense”, although the economic difficulties that beset her caused the novelist to give her arm to twist.

However, Travers agreeing to this did not make him agree with almost any element of the film: he was horrified by the animated scenes (especially the one with the penguins), as well as all the cast and the use of “stupid words” like “Supercalifragilisticespialidos”.





While we all fell for Julie Andrews’ fantastical Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke’s likable Bert, Travers couldn’t hate the characters more. Andrews never convinced him as the charismatic nanny and even less Van Dyke in the role of the chimney sweep. His accent seemed infamous and he defended until the end his other alternatives for the character: Richard Burton and Laurence Olivier (the fact that they would later have wanted to appear in it is another story).

Among some of the crazy demands that the author made during filming is that the color red not appear anywhere in the film. Such was her opposition that Travers initially she wasn’t even invited to the premiere although she ended up going, being totally disgusted with the final result. After the viewing, she approached Disney to demand modifications, to which he replied: “Pamela, the ship has already sailed.”

It was such a terrible experience for the writer that she refused for many years to allow her work to be adapted again, until gave his approval to a play (Of course, it could only have British writers and no one who had been involved in the Disney film could participate).

The writer died in 1996 and maintained until the end that the Disney adaptation had nothing to do with her books. What would Travers make of ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, Rob Marshall’s 2018 sequel with Emily Blunt as the flying nanny? We will never know.