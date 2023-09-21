Why the celebrity-studded front row now matters more than the catwalk





The Fendi catwalk show is always one of the most exciting and glamorous events of the entire fashion season.

For years the Italian fashion house has sent the biggest supermodels of the day onto the catwalk, as well as filling its front row with the hottest celebrities.

Its Spring/Summer 2024 collection this week was no exception. Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore and Naomi Watts were in attendance in a mix of high fashion and Hollywood royalty.

Not mentioned is Kate Moss, who went bowling with partner Nikolai von Bismarck, causing a social media meltdown after it was assumed the pair had gone their separate ways. So far, Fendi.

But this time there was something else – and it was the clothes they were wearing. Because if you look closely at the outfits worn by those sitting in the front row — including actresses Demi Moore and Christina Ricci and model Amber Valletta — you’ll notice that many of them were in next season’s designs. In other words, the design house was going to present exactly the same clothes on the catwalk.

This signals a real change in how fashion brands are working their celebrity front row(froz); Pushing them harder than ever before.

Linda Evangelista, Naomi Watts, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Amber Valletta, Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck will attend the Fendi Spring Summer 2024 fashion show on September 20.

If you look closely at the dresses worn by those sitting in the front row — including actresses Demi Moore and Christina Ricci and model Amber Valletta — you’ll notice that many of them were in next season’s designs.

Although celebrity fros have always attracted as much attention as current catwalk shows, there was a time when celebrities were invited to sit center stage, wearing clothes in the brand’s current season, allowing the designer to be in the store. The demand for clothes increased.

So why keep them in next season’s outfits? Easy. This is a great way to increase demand for future collections and thus create a more stable economic forecast with a flood of pre-orders. Because if there’s one thing fashion loves more than buzzing about the new, it’s stylish celebrities wearing the new.

Frontline celebrities have always been an essential part of any designer’s marketing playbook, with most brands having a VIP or talent manager to coordinate such things.

This is because celebrities are more important than fashion editors and the buyers who sit with them in influencing the public’s interest and changing clothes. (Demi Moore immediately showed her and Amber Valletta’s Fendi look to her 4.8 million Instagram followers.)

However, the reality is that you need all three: celebrities to ignite the dream; Press to sell dreams in the long term; And buyers so you can actually sell the collection in stores.

Read more: Fendi Milan Fashion Week show features star-studded front row from supermodels to Hollywood stars

Designers will typically have around 100 front row seats to allocate.

And it is a bitter struggle for all those seats. Editors-in-chief will battle each other for the golden ticket; The biggest influencers will work hard to make sure they make the grade, while buyers at the biggest retailers, such as Yoox’s Alison Loehnis, who oversees luxury sites Net-a-Porter, Mr. Porter and The OutNet, will ensure that they have enough good seats. To see the collections clearly.

But there are about 15 seats in between that are reserved exclusively for celebrities.

And who those celebrities are, as well as how they behave while on the front row, is important to the design house.

First of all, celebrity froes ideally need to be moving, as they will be sitting glued to each other. (Trust me, those seats are tiny!) This is so that photographers can catch the ‘Power Gang’ in an easy shot right before the lights go down and the show starts.

If the front-row celebrities are naturally friends, as are most of Fendi’s guests, it adds an extra dose of excitement and gossip.

Of course, how those celebrities get those seats is a complicated and sometimes acrimonious story. Up and coming stars (as well as veterans) understand the power and currency of getting a perfect front row photo and will lobby their agents hard for the golden ticket. (I’ve had many ‘do you know who I am?’ moments at London Fashion Week.)

Dame Anna Wintour, Vogue Global Editor at Large Hamish Bowles and Rachel Weisz join Burberry Spring Summer 2024

Joel Edgerton, Christine Centenera, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend Burberry Spring Summer 2024

Benedetta Porcaroli, Anais Demostier, Vincent Cassel, Scarlett Johansson, Wes Anderson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma Watson, Amanda Gorman, Hunter Schafer and Letitia Wright attend Prada Spring/Summer 2024.

Typically, however, the relationship is based on a genuine friendship with the brand’s artistic director, such as Harry Styles had with former Gucci artistic director, Alessandro Michele; Rachel Weisz has a historic friendship with the brand, such as with Burberry; Or an ongoing relationship with both the brand and the designer.

I know celebrities and socialites who tip to a major brand’s show because they are ‘taken care of’ by the brand throughout the year in the form of gifted clothes and bags or invitations to dinners and events. With some brands, exchanging money is also not out of the question.

Fendi’s most prominent froz is probably a mix of old and new friends. For example, Naomi Campbell, artistic director of Fendi, is a friend of Kim Jones as well as the face of the brand. Thus, attendance at all fashion shows will almost certainly be written into her contract.

Christina Ricci, meanwhile, appears to be a relatively new friend, having worn Jones’ designs at both the Emmys and this year’s Met Gala.

Read more: Now it’s the front line! Fashion royalty impresses Milan as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevingne join star-studded crowd

What’s clear is that Jones, 50, has one of fashion’s best little black books.

The British designer is an alumnus of Central Saint Martins in London and led Louis Vuitton menswear as well as Dior Homme for more than seven years before joining Fendi in 2020, where he took over from Karl Lagerfeld.

Thus, he not only knows everyone (and everyone loves him for his fun and insightful personality) but also understands the power between fashion and celebrity.

Jones has known most of the 1990s supermodels for years and has worked regularly with Demi Moore, even casting her in his first Fendi couture collection in January 2021.

(To illustrate the complex nature of the fashion network, the pair actually met when Nikolai von Bismarck photographed Moore for a Dior book in 2019, where she wore one of Kim Jones’s menswear tuxedos.)

Kylie Kardashian is seen walking the runway as a model at the Prada fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (center) and former British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful (right) attend the Emporio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

Bella Thorne (center) is seen front row at the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 22.

Other designers curve their famous eyebrows in much the same way. At this week’s London Fashion Week, like Central Saint Martins graduate Jones, Burberry’s artistic director, Daniel Lee, made sure his next line was more attention-grabbing than the clothes he wore on the catwalk.

Instead of just 15 celebrity seats, a Burberry insider revealed that the brand had lined up nearly 100 VIPs — from actress Jodie Comer to musician Damon Albarn and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — who were on hand to support the designer. Had come.

While most people were dressed head to toe in Burberry’s current collection – Lee’s first for the brand – Kylie Minogue and Rachel Weisz were both in Burberry the following season.

Not since Christopher Bailey – Burberry’s creative director between 2004 and 2018 and one of the most well-connected people in fashion at the time – has Burberry’s front row attracted so many stars willing to showcase the brand .

Even Anna Wintour, who is famous for wearing her clothes to every show, wore a Burberry dress from next year’s spring/summer collection.

It remains to be seen whether any of the star-studded front rows at next week’s Paris Fashion Week will follow Burberry and Fendi’s lead and dress their front lines in next season’s designs.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if VIP managers at Dior, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent are sending spring/summer 2024 dresses to their most famous guests right now.