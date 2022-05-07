why the Central Bank prohibited Galicia from operating

The monetary authority urged banks to stop operating with cryptocurrencies after Galicia and Brubank began offering the service

What seemed like the consummation of “romance” between cryptocurrencies and Argentine banks this week became the equivalent of a fleeting summer love.

Although the Galicia Y brubanktwo benchmarks in traditional and digital banking, respectively, announced the launch of the virtual currency trading, the “died at birth” functionality after a strong statement from the highest monetary authority.

“financial entities may not perform or facilitate to his clients digital asset transactionsincluding crypto assets and those whose yields are determined based on the variations that they register, that are not regulated by national authority and authorized by the Central Bank“, said the entity.

Since Reconquista 250 they thus strengthened their position against thiss assets are “integrated” into the financial systema vision that is shared by other central banks (such as the European) and multilateral credit organizations.

Why did the Central Bank prohibit crypto to Galicia?

The secrecy of the Central Bank coincides with that of the entrepreneurs of the crypto industry, who see the 2022 as a hinge year for the consolidation of cryptocurrencies in the country.

A well-known businessman in the local crypto environment affirms surprised to iProUP : “Nor can you believe that the Central Bank has come out to clip its wings two days after the announcement. A bank of the stature of Galicia does not take an initiative of this type if it does not first consult with the Central. It looks like a piece of paper to me.”

And he adds: “As far as I know, did everything by the book (Following the rules) and it was approved. But after he was kicked out by order of the unions“. This line of analysis coincides with the battle of sergio palazzoleader of the Banking, to affiliate fintech workers, especially from Mercado Pago.

A well-known entrepreneur in this sector offers iProUP another reading, related to the white paper of Bitcoina kind of declaration of intent signed by the enigmatic Satoshi Nakamoto that gave rise to the cryptocurrency.

“Satoshi proposes Bitcoin as an electronic cash system peer to peer (Person to person). And every central banker is opposed to cash by definition, even more so if it is handled between users“, says the manager. At this point, he asks: “How is a government going to be in favor of money that it cannot control??”.

Domino effect

Another source, widely heard in the financial field, assures iProUP what “did not like the way in which Galicia was going to offer a crypto business and that could trigger a domino effect.

Indeed, the entity hired Lirium, created by several Argentines who worked at Xapo, the digital currency bank of Wenceslao Casares, one of the co-founders of Patagon. Lirium owns license in Liechtensteinone of the countries that enjoys the best legislation on the matter, designed to allow the business development in any country where crypto is not regulated.

“Just as a bank offers insurance through a third party, without having to be registered with the Superintendence of Insurance, it could provide the provision of cryptocurrencies. Thus, the supplier is the one who ‘absorbs’ the regulatory mark“, they exemplify from an exchange.

Not only that: Since the company is from abroad and is governed by foreign laws, neither the BCRA nor the AFIP have jurisdiction.the armed arms of the Government to control cryptocurrencies.

The BCRA seeks to prevent crypto from integrating into the financial system

“It’s a luck of ‘black box‘: organisms will know how many pesos or dollars they go in and out, but not if you bought bitcoin, ethereum or solana. Or if you put them to surrender “, completes the executive.

Another fact that alarmed the organization led by Miguel Pesce was the rapid chain reaction: after the announcement of Galicia, Brubank launched the same service. But they weren’t going to be the only ones.

as confirmed iProUP, Rebaof Grupo Transatlántica, began testing Friends and Family of its crypto service, while a last details multibank wallet to provide the benefit with the same supplier of Galicia and Brubank.

The biggest terror of Central?

Without a doubt, 2022 will be a pivotal year for crypto in Argentina, as evidenced by recent developments:

“Don’t be surprised that the government strengthen the ‘crypto census’ this year”, analyzes a businessman with vast filming in the environment consulted by iProUP who is usually right with his predictions.

In his vision, “the Central Bank and AFIP will advance in the identification of users of cryptocurrencies more ferociously than last year. We are already in that census. The AFIP is intimidating the exchanges to demand customer and company data, the CUIT and DNI, the amounts. In addition, we have monthly reporting regimens”, he affirms to iProUP the number one of a digital exchange house.

In addition, the businessman points out that the collecting agency “full of orders to supposedly put together a map of the crypto world and, based on that, legislate on tax matters“.

Another piece of information that shows the key moment in the sector is the renewal of authorities of the executive committee of the fintech camerawhich included three vertical members. In addition to the fact that the president of the entity, Ignacio Plaza, is a clear defender of these instruments.

The reaction of the exchanges

The Galicia initiative did not have too much criticism within the crypto environment, since they don’t see it as direct competition. “Aim for a larger audience traditional, elusive and super beginner. It’s good for us because helps encourage adoption“, Remarks a businessman in the field.

One of his colleagues affirms that this type of service that banks are beginning to offer “is a kind of crypto playpen: you can buy, sell and be able to invest, but do not take the coins to another walletyou have to leave in pesos”.

Accompanying the sophistication of the average client, local exchanges started offering withdrawal to non-custodial wallets (such as Metamask, Trust and the like) in networks other than Ethereumfor what commissions are much cheaper to, for example, transfer crypto dollars like USDT or DAI.

Thus, the client ends taking charge of “saving” their own coins, since the real business of the exchanges lies in the commissions for trading. Meanwhile, in Deputies they still rest two bills drafted by the ruling party and the opposition.

The Together for Change initiativesigned by Ignacio Torres, seems to have lagged behindTaking into account that did not renew his bank and that in the last elections he consecrated himself as a senator for Chubut. However, he did not get to take parliamentary status.

Meanwhile, the text entered by Liliana Schwindt and Marcos Cleri, of the Front of All, could have better luckdespite the fact that Schwindt did not renew banking and is now Undersecretary for Consumer Protection. This project proposed as application authority the NVC, considered less hostile than the BCRA or the AFIP in the crypto environment. This year a new version of the initiative would enter.

The crypto sector seeks a law that allows clear rules to be drawn up in the industry

In fact, the previous draft was very well received by crypto entrepreneurs, who expect some regulation, albeit minimalrather than a “loophole” that can be interpreted to piacere by official bodies.

In addition, they note that the wide range of legal grays ends colluding with an activity in which Argentina is not only a power in number of users (top-10 globally), but mainly in talent and world-class companies.