Why the children of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula do not appear in public

Aracely Arambula and Luis Miguel they kept their romance quite far from the public eye, so there are still no statements about the specific reason for the breakup. Product of this marriage were born Michael and Danielwho are currently 14 and 13 years old, respectively.

The teenage children of the actress and the singer have no projects in the artistic world, so they keep their private lives, in an interview with the magazine TV and novels, Aracely Arámbula explained that this determination was made by themselves.

“My children do not want to appear publicly and when they say ‘no’ to me, I have to respect the decision they want to make, they are also minors,” he mentioned for the magazine.

However, as mentioned in November for the program TodayAracely Arámbula raised the probability that one of them will soon venture into actingdecision that she will respect.

Despite keeping a low profile with her children, the actress has come to share videos and images of minors on her Instagram account without her face being seen. A few months ago, she posted a video featuring Danielsitting on his back on the edge of the pool, with a microphone singing Can’t stop the feelingthe theme of Justin Timberlake. In the background, Aracely was heard to say very proudly: “I love you.”

On the other hand, on December 18 the chule shared some of the gifts with which he celebrated the Daniel’s 13th birthday, as was a box of decorated donuts, among them there was one in particular that excited Aracely for having an image where he is hugging her. As the actress recalled, it was an occasion in which her son congratulated her in the theater.

In various interviews, Arámbula has explained that Daniel and Miguel have a good relationship with their paternal family, so they have no problem with their children wanting to connect with the family. Galician Basterifor which he also supports that his children want to spend time with Luis Miguel.

Despite this, in 2021, William Pouslawyer of Aracely Arambulawas linked in a video call with the drivers of windowing, In that program he assured that Luis Miguel had not fulfilled his monetary obligations with respect to his children for at least a year.

On the other hand, the privacy of minors was violated in a aggressive encounter with the press while in the United States. The truck was surrounded by reporters who wanted to question her for allegedly assaulting one of them.

While they waited, a communicator opened the door where Aracely was with one of her children; so she quickly shouted: “Don’t turn around!” to his son while I pulled it into his lapensuring that his face was completely covered by a jacket.

“Shut him down, shut him down! they can’t do that”, The actress shouted to the people who accompanied her, at the same time she was also recording the melee. Once they managed to close the door, the van started up and left with great speed.

Although, apparently, the actress and the musician lived a dream relationship and that they seemed very much in love, in 2009 they announced their separation. that love story was not portrayed in the biographical series of Luis Miguel At the request of Aracely Arámbula herself:

“I made that decision because for a long time I had been asking his people (Luis Miguel), his lawyer, to Please don’t take our story because I knew they were going to take his life.. Our story is an incredibly wonderful story, but they weren’t going to tell it as it was because they didn’t live it,” she recounted.

