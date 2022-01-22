Why the crisis in Ukraine can trigger a war in Europe (by C. De Stefano, Luiss SoG)

(Policy brief of the Luiss School of Government by from Carolina de Stefano)

Despite the succession of contacts and meetings, most recently the one between the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov in Geneva, the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks risks lead to a war.

The premises for such an escalation have long been there, however it is difficult to understand why the situation is deteriorating so rapidly right now, eight years after the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis and a (relative) freezing of the conflict in Donbass. It is also paradoxical that the massive deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine in recent months coincided with the launch in the United States of the Biden presidency, which instead opened with the announcement of a relaunch of negotiations on specific security issues with Moscow after the Trumpian four-year period (in which the scandal of the supposed collusion between the President and Vladimir Putin had effectively blocked any prospect of bilateral dialogue).

To try to orientate itself, on the one hand, we need to reconstruct why the Kremlin has decided right now to actively prepare for a possible confrontation with Ukraine and NATO, and what it is trying to achieve; on the other hand, what the Russian strategy of the White House consisted of and whether something, and what, did not work.

The reason for the escalation on the border with Ukraine

The escalation on the Russian side began with the dispatch of troops to the Ukrainian border in March-April 2021, continued last summer and became systematic and on a large scale starting in November (currently around 170,000 units are spoken). Meanwhile, relations with the United States, already very strained, have further deteriorated. If in June in view of the meeting with Biden the two sides had found themselves distant on many positions, but in dialogue on the issue of arms control, in December Moscow presented the United States with an ultimatum in writing, requesting – for the purposes of a de -escalation – that NATO undertake to formally deny the entry of Ukraine and Georgia into the Alliance, knowing that the request could never be accepted.

By drawing up a non-exhaustive list, some elements explain the change in Moscow’s attitude. The first, contextual, is the general radicalization of the positions of the Russian establishment (parallel to a growing influence of the military elites) which supports the need to impose more clearly, if necessary even by force, the revisionist vision of Moscow for the construction of a new European security architecture. The second is the evolution of the situation in Ukraine. In recent months, Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has passed a series of laws restricting the use of the Russian language and media and which, consequently, further reduce the possibility of Russian-speaking Donbass being reinstated by Ukraine in the future in line with the Moscow conditions included in the Minsk protocol (at the moment the only agreement, negotiated by France and Germany, on which the fate of the region is formally hanging). In this context, the idea of ​​recognizing the two separatist entities of Donetsk and Lugansk is being discussed in Russia in recent weeks, which would definitively destroy the agreement.

A central reason for the escalation, however, is that the Kiev government has progressively enhanced its army and military arsenal with active American support, with the production of its own weapons and, ultimately, with the purchase of Turkish drones, which have already proved essential for Azerbaijan’s lightning-fast victory over Armenia in September 2020 in Nagorno-Karabach. At this point, the cost to Moscow of maintaining control – already very low – over the part of the Donbass in the hands of the Prorussian forces has become higher than in previous years. It is plausible, that is, that Moscow fears that the Kiev government will soon try to, and have the ability to, reconquer the territories currently in the hands of the separatists. In turn, losing the Donbass would mean, in addition to admitting defeat, facilitating Ukraine’s potential rapprochement with NATO, and this even though this scenario is currently unrealistic and Moscow knows it.

Putin’s Russia and the Biden Administration

However, the Russian and Ukrainian political context is not sufficient to explain the current crisis without looking at the most recent initiatives of the Biden administration and the way in which they have been perceived by Moscow. Representatives of Russian institutions, such as Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky, were cautiously optimistic about the new administration for its pragmatic approach towards Russia. Avoiding the rhetoric of a “reset” and having a more cohesive and coherent team than Trump’s, the new President immediately proposed an agenda of arms control and strategic stability. This does not mean that the Biden administration represented a total break with the past, quite the contrary. Many leading figures in the current US government are well-known faces of the Obama era, one above all the Geneva negotiator Wendy Sherman.

The Russian perception was also likely influenced by the appointment of Victoria Nuland as Deputy Secretary of State. Nuland, for years the subject of sanctions by the Russian Federation, is known for the support given in 2014 to the Euromaidan revolution and for this reason has become the favorite target of Russian rhetoric that sees an American conspiracy in the “color revolutions”.

If an improvement in relations has therefore always seemed rather unlikely, many analysts at least expected a working relationship that would reintroduce a minimum of mutual predictability between the parties. The talks, which during 2021 focused above all on the limitation of missile arsenals in Europe, represented the novelty of a deliberately stable American policy. In response to Russian calls for security guarantees, US negotiators have specifically proposed a non-proliferation agenda. At the same time, the progressive shift of the strategic center of gravity towards the Pacific has not led to significant changes in American policies in Ukraine, as evidenced by the data on military aid provided by Washington to Kiev over the years. Since 2014, the United States has supplied 2 billion worth of war material (mostly radar and anti-artillery systems, along with the famous Javelin anti-tank missiles) capable of putting Russian armored formations in difficulty. The average of 250 million a year has remained almost unchanged, except for Trump’s threat to block 391 million in aid if President Zelensky did not provide evidence to indict the son of then-candidate Biden.

It is against this backdrop that the first round of meetings between American and Russian officials took place, including the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva in June 2021. On that occasion, the amalgamation of troops was greeted with less concern by Western officials. compared to now. Beyond military clues (such as the absence of most of the logistic units necessary for an invasion), the move had been interpreted, in effect, as a way to force a face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state, cutting

definitely out of the European intermediary. Paradoxically, however, sitting at the table in June with Moscow helped to accelerate the crisis. With regard to the new arms control regimes discussed, the underlying problem would not have been solved, and certainly not in a meeting: the Kremlin does not seem interested in freezing the conflict, but in resolving it to its advantage. More than the content, however, it is the bilateral United States-Russia format – also the result of the American choice not to involve Europeans, for example in the context of an enlarged Normandy format (France-Germany-Russia-Ukraine) that probably has convinced Moscow that it was possible to raise the stakes. Indeed, Washington gave Russia what it had been asking for a long time and which had been unthinkable during the Trump era, namely a bilateral dialogue with the United States on Ukraine which, in fact, recognized its central role in Europe and of great power. . It is within this format that Russia has thought it could afford to present the traditional request for non-expansion to the east of NATO in the form of a written ultimatum. Russia also sees its perception of Eastern Europe confirmed as part of a larger American sphere of influence, which can be contested by Washington as long as Moscow has the local military advantage.

Moscow’s goals and the risks of a conflict

It remains impossible to say with certainty what Moscow’s true intentions are, and whether or not the Kremlin has a predetermined strategy. It is difficult to think that the primary purpose of the amassing of Russian troops on the border was to invade Ukraine. First of all, there is no specific territory to which Russia could look – contrary to the Crimean peninsula in 2014 – nor forces in Ukraine that claim, as happened in the Donbass, territorial independence, which Moscow could use as an opportunity for penetrate the Ukrainian territory in the name of the defense of Russian-speaking communities.

Although in general the cost / benefit perspective rarely helps to understand Russian moves, invading Ukraine, entering Kiev, would really cost a lot, without it being clear what Moscow would think it would get in return. Even the most conservative and influential part of the Russian establishment (among them, Sergei Karaganov in an editorial a few days ago) is firmly opposed to this scenario, seen as absolutely catastrophic.

It is more likely that what Moscow is trying to do is create a deterrent to Ukrainian rearmament and impose its own agenda, finding itself in particular negotiating Ukraine’s fate with the United States – and bypassing, as always, Europe – according to its own conception of European security which includes a clear, and recognized, Russian sphere of influence.

The problem, however, is that the first troop build-up in March not only did not lead to the results likely pursued by Moscow, but instead caused a rapid increase in tensions and military support from the United States and the United Kingdom to the whole. ‘Ukraine. More generally, faced with the fact that Russia has presented a written ultimatum on issues that can never be accepted by Westerners, it is difficult to understand where the red line lies, and whether Moscow would be willing to take a step back even if, as it will be, his requests were not to be satisfied. Nor should it be ruled out that, at this point, Russia decides to attack Ukraine first and in order to negotiate later.

When playing with fire, there is finally the problem of chance: any accident on the Russian-Ukrainian border (a Russian plane flying over Ukraine or a drone sent by Ukrainians across the border for example) could become the casus belli of a war that many (although not all) do not want.