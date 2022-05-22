Why the ending of How I Met Your Mother keeps irritating fans

many series of comedy were broadcast on the small screen, some managed to become an unstoppable success and others went a little unnoticed. Without a doubt, how i met your mother (How I Met Your Mother) is part of the first group.

Since it arrived on television, viewers have been fascinated by the group of friends played by Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan Y cobie smulders.

The story introduced us to Ted, a man who believes in love and that is why he is constantly looking for the woman of his dreams. While we see how his relationships work or don’t work, we get to know the great friendship he maintains with Lily, Marshall, Barney and Robin. During all the seasons that it was on the air, this comedy series released scenes that were forever etched in the memory of its fans. Some are still applauded, others generate hatred.

How I met your mother, the comedy series that conquered viewers.

The ending of how i met your mother that everyone hates

After nine seasons where Ted tells us about the day he met the mother of his children, finally the fans arrive at the final chapter and they have the opportunity to see what the protagonist’s life was like with his wife. Also, they discover that the woman of the character’s dreams is Tracy. The episode shows us how the group of friends meets again, prior to the big wedding of the main character and the love of her life (who is also the mother of his children).

They all decide to make a toast to the future bride and groom. This episode is quite revealing as it makes it clear to us that Barney and Robin are finally divorced. Likewise, we see how the character of Neil Patrick Harris meet your baby.

During the long-awaited wedding, the one that all fans wanted to see from the moment it began how i met your mother, we can hear Ted’s voice telling us how hard it was to find Tracy. There he assures that he will love her for life, and we can see each of her friends happy for her for the protagonist’s happy ending. However, later we see how Tracy suffers from an illness and He ends up dying because of it.

Finally, Ted finishes telling his children how did you meet your mother. Because many years have passed since her departure, the young people convince their father to go in search of Robin, her friend and also one of her great loves. In this way, the protagonist appears at his friend’s house with the iconic blue French horn from the first episode. That element that was part of the day they met, and that began their love story.

Now why the final from how i met your mother caused so much controversy and anger? Mainly, because the series took many years to tell the love story of Ted and Tracy; and when they are finally together, they decided to end their romance in a heartbeat. Furthermore, thanks to the performance of Christine Miliotithe character had won the hearts of the audience.

The decision that the character died and that the protagonist was always destined to be with Robin, was a move that not all fans accepted happily.

