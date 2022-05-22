Entertainment

Why the ending of How I Met Your Mother keeps irritating fans

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

many series of comedy were broadcast on the small screen, some managed to become an unstoppable success and others went a little unnoticed. Without a doubt, how i met your mother (How I Met Your Mother) is part of the first group.

Since it arrived on television, viewers have been fascinated by the group of friends played by Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan Y cobie smulders.

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Evelyn Beltrán: who were her partners before Toni Costa | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

7 mins ago

The remarkable physical transformation of Natalie Portman to play “Mighty Thor” | TV and Show

9 mins ago

Nicola Coughlan in the spotlight for sex scenes in third season of “Bridgerton”

18 mins ago

Emma Watson made a spiritual retreat where she was silent for 10 days

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button