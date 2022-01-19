Why the EU should ban bitcoins, according to a regulator

The vice president of the European Securities and Markets Authority has attacked the energy consumption of mining, which calls into question the energy transition, and points to a more sustainable alternative. The EU could dye cryptocurrencies green, but the alternative system may not provide the same strengths as bitcoin

In European institutions there are those who are observing the world of cryptocurrencies and are interested in their environmental impact. As Erik Thedéen, Vice-President of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), who urged the Union to ban the practice of mining more polluting in the name of fighting climate change.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Thedéen noted as the mining (extraction) of bitcoin has become a “national issue” for his home country, Sweden, and warned that cryptocurrencies pose a risk to achieving the decarbonisation goals identified in the Paris accords. It would be ironic if renewable energy were dedicated to mining, he commented.

The speech indicates the feeling that exists in certain areas of the EU and that it could impact the world crypto. If only because of Thedéen’s profile, who is also director general of the Swedish Financial Services Authority and president of sustainable finance at the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco), the global forum that gathers the main financial regulators, securities And futures of over one hundred states.

The problem of proof of work

The mining it is the process by which a computer can validate transactions by solving complex cryptographic problems and obtaining in exchange the right to “strike” new digital currency. This allows the platforms crypto to be decentralized by attributing the burden of verification to all participants of the digital “ledger” – the blockchain.

The two main cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether, are based on this mechanism, he said proof of work. His problem is the very high consumption of electricity: approximately 0.6% of the world consumption according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, i.e. more than Finland or Belgium.

Being a highly lucrative activity, the mining it has generated a real, global and fiercely competitive industry, in which entire organizations (sometimes listed on the stock exchange) compete to make powerful computers available to the system to earn high-value cryptocurrencies.

2021 was the year that China decided to cut the bull’s head and ban the practice. Elsewhere, such as in Sweden and Norway, i miners they started using more renewable energy in response to criticism from environmentalists. The point, explains Thedéen, is that by doing so they divert clean electricity to a practice of questionable social utility and away from other uses where it could replace energy generated by fossil sources.

“We need to talk about the industry’s shift towards more efficient technology,” Thedéen told a F.T., specifying that he does not want to ban cryptocurrencies in general. “The financial industry and a lot of big institutions are now active in the cryptocurrency markets and have responsibilities [ambientali, sociali e di governance]”. The official’s solution is to push the entire ecosystem to adopt more sustainable technologies.

The alternative: the proof of stake

The system proof of work it is “primitive”, typical of the first generation of cryptocurrencies, and limited – the bitcoin system can only handle 7 transactions per second and validating a trade takes about 10 minutes. But the very high value achieved by this digital currency, which currently exceeds $ 42,000 per unit, is too strong a call to convince miners to abandon it. What’s more, it is a proven security mechanism: the blockchain of bitcoin, in operation since 2009, has never been hacked.

However the galaxy of platforms crypto is populated with ever-changing protocols – technology blockchain and decentralization underpin what promoters are calling the next iteration of the internet, called Web3 (which is not without its criticalities). In any case, the ecosystem has already given birth to other verification mechanisms, linked to other cryptocurrencies and much more sustainable.

Among these, the system of proof of stake. This mechanism requires validators to “lock” their digital money to validate transactions (staking) and takes them away if they try to tamper with the blockchain. It also reduces the complexity of operations and prevents them from ending up in the hands of large computing power conglomerates, removing the competition between validators typical of the proof of work and assigning the validation operation randomly.

It has not yet been proven that the proof of stake is just as valid (i.e .: you keep the value as good as the bitcoin system, the equivalent crypto Of their). But the world crypto it has definitely moved in that direction. The system underpins second-generation cryptocurrencies, and the organization behind Ethereum has said it will adopt it in June. And it is also the path indicated by the most attentive observers of the environment, such as Thedéen. “The solution is to ban the proof of work […] there proof of stake it has a significantly lower energy profile, ”said the European regulator a FT.