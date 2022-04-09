The timeline of the fast furious candor means its films happen out of order – and there’s an interesting reason for that. The franchise took root with the years 2001 The fast and the furious, with later films adapting the street racing action-thriller formula into a series of high-octane heist films. The franchise has consistently shattered box office expectations, and its large, shifting ensemble cast has helped the Quick Saga become one of Hollywood’s most trusted franchises.

However, despite being made up of nine central films, a spin-off film and a spin-off series, the fast furious The franchise timeline is far from linear. 2 Fast 2 Furious is a direct sequel to the first film, but Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift is placed later in the timeline. Later sequelae fast furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 all serve as prequels to the events of Tokyo Driftbefore Furious 7, The fate of the furious, and F9 back to a more linear timeline.

While it might seem counterproductive to decommission the franchise movies, there was actually an interesting reason for it. After The fast and the furious, Vin Diesel declined to return for the sequel, reportedly due to a dislike of the script. However, for Tokyo drift, Diesel was brought back for a cameo appearance to tie the seemingly unrelated film to previous installments in the franchise. Additionally, the popularity of fast furious‘ Han saw the need for the franchise to go back and explore the context of Diesel Tokyo Drift cameo, leading to the making of the films in chronological order.

The story behind Diesel’s cameo itself is an interesting piece of fast furious the story. Despite being the undeniable face of the franchise, Diesel initially refused to return for both. 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tokyo Driftciting not only the films’ weak scripts but also his work on the Riddick franchise. However, Diesel’s cameo in Tokyo Drift was paid by the studio giving Diesel the rights to the Riddick character, allowing him to continue the sci-fi franchise on his own terms.

Dom’s Tokyo Drift line about having worked with Han “at the timeseemed innocuous at first, but the popularity of Sung Kang’s character made it much more meaningful – which was made complex by Han’s character. fast furious death in Tokyo Drift. As Han was the film’s most promising character, the tease of his bond with Dominic Toretto proved too enticing to be left alone, with later sequels capitalizing on widespread interest in seeing the context of Diesel’s line in Tokyo Drift. This forced the franchise to revisit the missing part of the timeline in a smooth overhaul of the narrative that allowed for the return of a number of fan-favorite characters and the continuation of the Quick Saga.

While that might seem like an illogical way to tell the franchise’s story, it was actually a stroke of genius that proves why the fast furious movies are so successful. Using its most popular aspects to inform the direction of future films, fast furious not only ensured that he captured the attention of a loyal fanbase, but managed to establish a crowd-pleasing tone in the process. Consequently, the fast furious the timeline is out of order, but it only speaks to the franchise’s brilliant ability to adapt to real-world considerations.

